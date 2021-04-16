IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK Match 8 Live Updates: Dhoni’s Chennai clash with Rahul’s Punjab in Mumbai

Mumbai, April 16: It's the battle of the kings as Punjab Kings lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in Match 8 of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday (April 16).

Friday's match is also the fourth installment of IPL 2021's battle of keeper-captains as the master Mahendra Singh Dhoni looks to get his CSK side back to winnings ways against the astute apprentice KL Rahul's PBKS, who secured a narrow win in their opening contest.

While CSK lost to Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2021 campaign opener nearly a week ago despite setting a target of 188, PBKS defended a huge target of 222 by just a whisker.

Dhoni's men were thumped by DC openers, who helped their side to an easy win, while Rahul and co won a high-scoring thriller which went to the final ball of the game by a mere 4 runs. Both teams will have an idea of the wicket as they played their opening game at the Wankhede.

However, Thursday's game which wasn't a high scoring affair at a batting friendly venue would've put some doubts in the mind ahead of tonight's contest. Who will win the battle of the Kings in IPL?

Here myKhel brings you the live updates from Match 8 of IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK:

In the head-to-head battle, it's advantage CSK as they have won 14 of 23 meetings with PBKS. And Dhoni's men also did the double over the Punjab franchise in IPL 2020.