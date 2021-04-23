IPL 2021, PBKS vs MI Match 17 Live Updates: Punjab win toss and opt to bat first in Chennai

KL Rahul's PBKS head into the contest on the back of a hattrick of defeats, while Rohit Sharma-led MI come into the contest fresh off a defeat in their recent outing. Both sides will look to get back among the wins.

After winning their IPL 2021 opening game against Rajasthan Royals, PBKS have slumped to three defeats in a row against Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. While, they played the first three games in Mumbai, their batting collapsed in the first game in Chennai.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, have played all their games in Chennai so far and have lost two of four with wins coming against Kolkata Knight Riders and SRH. Rohit's side, however, suffered defeats to Royal Challengers Bangalore and DC thanks to a batting failure.

In the head-to-head battle, Mumbai hold the slightest of advantages as they have won 14 of their 26 encounters against Punjab.

Last season when they met, both secured a win each and the last time they met the game ended in a super-over with PBKS taking the win.

Here mykhel brings you the live updates of IPL 2021, Match 17, PBKS vs MI:

Auto Refresh Feeds As for team news, Punjab make one change as Murugan Ashwin makes way for Ravi Bishnoi, while Mumbai remain unchanged from their last match. Rohit Sharma calls heads and its come up tails. KL Rahul wins the toss and opts to bowl first against Mumbai Indians. It's time for the toss in Chennai as KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma make their way out into the middle. Pitch Report: Matthew Hayden reckons the Chepauk wicket has been consistently dry and will turn. The former Aussie star feels the wicket will be extremely slow and challenging to play on. Has BOOM 💥 already marked his areas on the pitch? 🤔🤔#VIVOIPL #PBKSvMI pic.twitter.com/KfcPbdC7Br — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 23, 2021 Mumbai, on the other hand, will look to stick to the same 11 that played Delhi Capitals as Jayant Yadav is expected to keep his place in the side for their last match of IPL 2021 in Chennai. Time for one last सूर्या ची बैठक in Chepauk! 🔥💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #IPL2021 #PBKSvMI @surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/CL6qQJncvb — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 23, 2021 Punjab will definitely be thinking about making changes to their line-up. But, who misses out from the overseas players? Will Nicholas Pooran or Chris Gayle get the axe? Will they bring in a Mandeep Singh or Ravi Bishnoi? All that will be clear at the toss, which is scheduled for 7.00 PM IST. In the first five matches played in Chennai this season, teams batting first have won on four occasions. However, the last two matches have seen successful chases. Plus with the dew factor also coming into play, captains may opt to bowl first at the toss, which is just an hour away now. In the 26 encounters between them, Mumbai Indians have won 14 while Punjab Kings have won 12 with their most recent meeting ending in a super over after some brilliant death bowling display. Punjab have registered two of the lowest scores of this season with 108 vs CSK and 120 vs SRH. But, in both matches while the powerful top order failed to deliver, one man stood firm to at least get them to three figures. And that's Tamil Nadu batsman Shahrukh Khan. Will we see more fireworks from him today on his home pitch? .@PunjabKingsIPL's Shahrukh Khan scored an impressive 4⃣7⃣ off 3⃣6⃣ balls against #CSK. 👍 👍



Will the big-hitter set the stage on fire when #PBKS take on #MI tonight in Chennai? 🤔 🤔 #VIVOIPL



Let's revisit that stroke-filled knock as we gear up for the #PBKSvMI clash 🎥 👇 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 23, 2021 Rest of the batting flopped, but skipper Rohit played without fear during defeat to Delhi Capitals and is due a big innings. Will he build on his batting knock from the previous match? .@ImRo45 scored a brisk 4⃣4⃣ off 3⃣0⃣ balls, with the help of 3⃣ fours & as many sixes in #MI's last game against #DC. 👌 👌



Will the @mipaltan skipper go big tonight against #PBKS ❓ #VIVOIPL



As we get ready for #PBKSvMI clash, let's re-watch HITMAN's 44-run knock 🎥 👇 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 23, 2021 While Rahul's PBKS suffered a batting collapse on Wednesday (April 21), Rohit's MI also surprisingly suffered similar consequence a day earlier on Tuesday (April 20). So, both teams will look to bat sensibly when they take the field today. Both Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians and KL Rahul's Punjab Kings will look to rebound from defeats on yet another possible slow surface. Hello all and welcome to mykhel's live score and updates of Match 17 of IPL 2021 in which Punjab Kings clash with Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.