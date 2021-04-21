IPL 2021, PBKS vs SRH Match 14 Live Updates: Hyderabad aim for first win of season

Chennai, April 21: In the first game of the midweek double header, Punjab Kings lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 14 of IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday (April 21).
While KL Rahul's Punjab Kings come into the match fresh from back-to-back defeats, David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad head into the contest even worse after hat-trick of losses to start their campaign.
In their last match, Rahul and co failed to defend a challenging score of 196 against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where they played their other two matches also so far with one ending in a win against Rajasthan Royals, while they lost to Chennai Super Kings in the other.
Warner's side, on the other hand, suffered a 13-run loss to Mumbai Indians and have lost all their games when chasing at the Chennai venue, where they also suffered defeats to Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders.
However, SRH will hope for change in luck as PBKS will play their first match at the Chepauk in IPL 2021 on Wednesday (April 21).
Rahul's PBKS have struggled to defend scores in the batting friendly wickets in Mumbai, but their main strength is their batting unit, which may find it tough on the spin friendly Chennai pitch.
In the head-to-head battle, Hyderabad lead by a long margin as they have won 11 of their 16 matches against the Punjab franchise. And in their last meeting in UAE, Punjab beat Hyderabad in a low-scoring game. The same is on the cards for today's clash as well.
Here myKhel brings you the live updates of Match 14 of IPL 2021, PBKS vs SRH:
Will Punjab Kings also look to their bench as they've failed to win their last last two matches? Will Chris Jordan or Moises Henriques get a look in? We'll find out about that soon at the toss, which is less than 20 minutes away.
The Kings from the north have arrived in the south!
The Sunrisers have got their team combinations wrong on all three occasions and will look rectify that. But, who will make the 11 for today's match?
⏳ to regroup. ⏳ to restart.
Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have faltered with the bat for the last three games, will hope their skipper Warner, leads from the front along side the likes of Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey.
4⃣3⃣ runs off 2⃣2⃣ balls— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2021
3⃣ fours & 4⃣ sixes @jbairstow21 played a cracker of a knock when @SunRisers faced #MI. 👍 👍
Will he have an encore of that performance against #PBKS ? 🤔 🤔#VIVOIPL
Ahead of the #PBKSvSRH clash, let's re-watch that stroke-filled 43-run knock 🎥 👇
Punjab Kings will hope their opening pair will give them a good start whether they're chasing or bat first as that will boost their chances on this wicket.
.@mayankcricket was on 🔥 during @PunjabKingsIPL's game against Delhi Capitals. 👌 👌— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2021
Will the right-hander come out all guns blazing today against #SRH ❓ #VIVOIPL
As we gear up for the #PBKSvSRH clash, let's relive a Mayank blitz 🎥 👇
In the head-to-head battle, Hyderabad have won in 11 of their 16 meetings with the Punjab franchise. So, Rahul and Co will look to improve that record today.
The last time these two met, SRH suffered a batting collapse as they lost Seven wickets in the space of 14 runs and that allowed PBKS to successfully defend a low score of 126.
Both teams head into today's match on the back of defeats. However, SRH will be more keen to get a win as they have drawn a blank in the wins column so far this season.
This is the second day-game at the venue this season and expect a humid day which means tough work for team fielding first. Batting first, RCB crossed the 200 mark, but that was largely down to the genius of Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers. Will SRH and PBKS be inspired by those knocks?
Hello all, good afternoon and welcome to myKhel's live updates of Match 14 of IPL 2021 as Punjab Kings clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad in first game of the midweek double header at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
