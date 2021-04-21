IPL 2021, PBKS vs SRH Match 14 Live Updates: Hyderabad aim for first win of season

oi-Mark Hoover

Chennai, April 21: In the first game of the midweek double header, Punjab Kings lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 14 of IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday (April 21).

While KL Rahul's Punjab Kings come into the match fresh from back-to-back defeats, David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad head into the contest even worse after hat-trick of losses to start their campaign.

In their last match, Rahul and co failed to defend a challenging score of 196 against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where they played their other two matches also so far with one ending in a win against Rajasthan Royals, while they lost to Chennai Super Kings in the other.

Warner's side, on the other hand, suffered a 13-run loss to Mumbai Indians and have lost all their games when chasing at the Chennai venue, where they also suffered defeats to Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders.

However, SRH will hope for change in luck as PBKS will play their first match at the Chepauk in IPL 2021 on Wednesday (April 21).

Rahul's PBKS have struggled to defend scores in the batting friendly wickets in Mumbai, but their main strength is their batting unit, which may find it tough on the spin friendly Chennai pitch.

In the head-to-head battle, Hyderabad lead by a long margin as they have won 11 of their 16 matches against the Punjab franchise. And in their last meeting in UAE, Punjab beat Hyderabad in a low-scoring game. The same is on the cards for today's clash as well.

Here myKhel brings you the live updates of Match 14 of IPL 2021, PBKS vs SRH: