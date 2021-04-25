IPL 2021: RCB vs CSK Match 19 Live Updates: Kohli, Padikkal fall in quick succession in powerplay in run chase

While Virat Kohli-led side is yet to taste a defeat in this edition, its record against MS Dhoni and his band hasn't been as good. The RCB has won just 9 off 26 games against the Yellow Brigade. However, in the last two seasons, they have won two out of four encounters which would also give them a lot of confidence.

RCB, boosted by a 10-wicket hammering of Rajasthan Royals, will be keen to continue its winning streak. However, the task is easier said than done as CSK is riding high with three good results of its own.

Kohli and the highly-rated Devdutt Padikkal toyed with the Rajasthan Royals bowling and will look to lay a strong foundation again for RCB against a varied CSK bowling attack. Kohli and the rest of the batting unit will front up to Deepak Chahar, who is known for his ability to strike early.

The RCB bowling has done the job so far with Mohammed Siraj being impressive. However, they come up against a formidable CSK which bats deep.

After three failures, CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad slammed an impressive fifty against Kolkata Knight Riders and along with Faf du Plessis, he forms a strong opening partnership. A good start will help their cause and with an in-form Moeen Ali at No.3 and Suresh Raina to follow, CSK has the firepower to strike late as well.

Here are the live updates from the match between RCB and CSK:

Auto Refresh Feeds 11 came from the final over of the powerplay for RCB. RCB - 65/2 in 6 overs. Four! Glenn Maxwell gets off the mark with a boundary off Sam Curran as he cuts him towards off-side. Wicket! Devdutt Padikkal (34) flicks Shardul Thakur and Suresh Raina takes a simple catch at mid-wicket. Raina was brought for the very same shot by Dhoni. RCB - 54/2 after 5 overs. Fifty up for RCB in 4.2 overs. Four! Shardul Thakur is brought in the attack and he starts with a freebie and Sundar gets a boundary towards fine-leg. Kohli's wicket and just a single from that over bowled by Sam Curran. RCB - 45/1 after 4 overs. Washington Sundar has been promoted to #3 by RCB. Big Wicket! Virat Kohli (8) nicks Sam Curran MS Dhoni takes a simple catch behind the stumps. RCB - 44/1 after 3.1 overs. 16 runs leaked by Deepak Chahar and RCB reach 44/0 after 3 overs. This is has been quite a start for them in run chase. 4,4,4! Back-to-back boundaries from Devdutt Padikkal off Deepak Chahar. The opener has started where he left in the previous game. RCB chased down 177 without losing a wicket in the previous, CSK must remember — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 25, 2021 18 runs came from Sam Curran's opening over and RCB reach 28/0 after 2 overs. This has been an aggressive start for RCB in the big run chase. SIX!! Devdutt Padikkal flicks Sam Curran as the bowler bowls at his pads and gets the punishment. Good start for RCB as Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal score 10 from the opening over bowled by Deepak Chahar. RCB - 10/0 after 1st over. 4! Virat Kohli and RCB get off the mark in style as he gets a boundary off Deepak Chahar. Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal open innings for RCB as they chase 192. Deepak Chahar starts with the new ball for CSK. Batsmen hitting 5 sixes in an over in IPL: Gayle vs Rahul Sharma Tewatia vs Cottrell Jadeja vs Harshal The last over from Harshal Patel - 6 6 N6 6 2 6 4 = 37. Ravindra Jadeja becomes just the 7th batsman in T20 history to score 36 runs from a single over. He joins the list alongside Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle, Ross Whiteley, Kieron Pollard, Hazratullah Zazai, and Leo Carter. #IPL2021 #CSKvRCB — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 25, 2021 Four!! 37 runs came from that over from Harshal Patel and all the runs came from Jadeja's bat. CSK have posted 191/4 in 20 overs. What a finish!! Most runs by a batsman in an over in IPL:



36 - Gayle off Parameswaran (4x6, 3x4)

36 - Jadeja off Harshal (5x6,1x4,1x2)

32 - Raina off Awana (2x6,5x4)#IPL2021 #RCBvsCSK — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) April 25, 2021 SIX & FIFTY!!! Ravindra Jadeja hammers the fourth maximum in a row and also slammed his half-century off just 25 deliveries. SIX, SIX, SIX!!! Harshal Patel has been hammered for three back-to-back maximums by Jadeja. The third one was a no-ball as well. CSK reach 154/4 in 19 overs. At one stage they were poised for a 180-plus finish but RCB bowlers have kept things tight. Four! Top-edge from Jadeja on the short-pitched delivery from Siraj. Siraj to bowl the 19th over for RCB. He's been spot-on with the yorkers today and CSK have been struggling for runs in the death overs. MS Dhoni v Mohammed Siraj in T20:



41 runs

22 balls

None of them score a higher percentage of their runs through the offside than Ruturaj Gaikwad, who gets 57% of his runs in that zone. #IPL2021 #CSKvRCB — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 25, 2021 Navdeep Saini is brought in the attack. He's bowling his first over of IPL 2021. Chahal comes back strongly to concede just 6 from his first over despite getting hit for a boundary early on. CSK 37/0 after 5 overs. Four!! Brilliant shot from Gaikwad as he creates the room against the short ball from Chahal and guides it towards cover. 10 runs came from that over bowled by Jamieson as CSK reach 31/0 after 4 overs. Steady start for Faf du Plessis and Gaikwad. Yuzvendra Chahal has been brought in the attack by Kohli. Run rate in IPL matches at the Wankhede Stadium for:



Day games - 7.9rpo

Night games - 7.9rpo#IPL2021 #CSKvRCB — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 25, 2021 Four! Faf du Plessis slaps Jamieson and the ball sails towards off-side for a boundary. Four!! Faf du Plessis hits Jamieson for a boundary as he plays another chip shot over mid-on. 11 came from the third over for CSK as they reach 21/0. Four!! Ruturaj Gaikwad walks down the ground and hits Siraj over mid-off for a boundary. SIX! Overpitched by Mohammed Siraj on the first ball of his second over and Faf du Plessis just chips it over long-on for a maximum. Just 4 came from the second over. CSK - 10/0 after 2. Kyle Jamieson is brought into the attack by Kohli for the second over. Good comeback by Siraj after getting hit for a boundary on the second delivery as he concedes just 6 runs from it. CSK - 6/0 after 1st over. Four!!! Faf du Plessis gets off the mark in style as he plays a brilliant cover drive off Siraj. First boundary for CSK. Pic of the day! #PicOfTheDay even before the match starts?@msdhoni | @imVkohli 🤗https://t.co/wpoquMXdsr #CSKvRCB #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/G3UZMpDW24 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 25, 2021 Ravi Shastri is excited about this game! So are we... Box office stuff coming up. Legendary captain and a Legendary one in the making #IPL2021 - @ChennaiIPL @RCBTweets #CSKvsRCB pic.twitter.com/lc9y0nXOAR — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 25, 2021 #Dhoni has the most runs by any batsman vs RCB - 823 #Kohli has the most runs by any batsman vs CSK - 897 Top-2 teams in the points table clashing at Wankhede. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis are in the middle to open CSK's innings. Mohammed Siraj starts with the new ball for RCB. Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal. A couple of changes for RCB! Shahbaz Ahmed and Kane Richardson make way for Navdeep Saini and Daniel Christian in the Playing XI. MS Dhoni: We will bat first. Heat is a factor and the wicket may slow down. It's not about keeping anyone happy, we have tinkered with our batting order a bit. Yes, you'll always complain if you have got enough batting or not. Most we can do is give everyone exposure but nobody is guaranteed of it. It's a day game, so it's not something we're used to as we mostly play evening games. Spinners may come more into play. You have to be critical of your length. Two changes for CSK! Moeen Ali and Lungi Ngidi miss out Dwayne Bravo and Imran Tahir are in the Playing XI. Toss: MS Dhoni wins toss and elects to bat first against RCB. Pitch Report: This looks a little bit different from the wickets that we have seen at Wankhede. This looks a little more abrasive, less moisture and there might be some grip at the start of the innings. Batting might be challenging to start with. Glenn Maxwell (RCB): Right from the start I have had a clear role in the team. It has just been nice that I have been able to get off to a start and suppose continue to keep my form throughout for the first few games. So, if I can continue to play like that we can keep winning a few more games. Just suppose I need to give myself some time. I don't think it changes much as to how I look into an innings. Still about giving myself a chance. It is a quick scoring and a quick outfield. Hopefully if I do get a chance, I will try to cash in. They have had a fair bit of success in the Powerplay with their swinging it and picking up early wickets. Hopefully, we can negate that and go a long way in winning the game. It is about starting every game afresh. We go into each game with fresh ideas and fresh plans. We are making sure we are hungry going into every game. That is a great attribute. We have been able to adjust to conditions quickly. Will MSD Magic work today? ON THIS DAY in #2018 MS Dhoni scored 70* off 34 (1x4, 7X6s) against #RCB to guide #CSK to an emphatic 5 wicket win at M Chinnaswamy while chasing 206.



Will the fans witness another MSD Magic against his favourite opponents? #IPL2021 #PlayBold #WhistlePodu #RCBvCSK #CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/jItWYQ1UTM — myKhel.com (@mykhelcom) April 25, 2021 Kohli's bat has roared against CSK and the team would be hoping their skipper does it again for them today. Captain Kohli has wielded the long handle to great effect against our opponents for the day 😎



How many more will sail over the boundary ropes today, 12th Man Army?🤩#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #CSKvRCB #DareToDream pic.twitter.com/63l8jvXreL — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 25, 2021 Will the spinners be able to win it today for CSK? You've got to spin it to win it! #CSKvRCB #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/FM8qDkMWIp — Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) April 25, 2021 Yuzvendra Chahal will be one of the key players for RCB in today's game. 4️⃣-1⃣-6⃣-1⃣ 🤯



Yuzi was our star in an otherwise dull game in 2️⃣0️⃣1⃣9⃣. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #CSKvRCB #DareToDream pic.twitter.com/UOwQWi3emK — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 25, 2021 Hello and welcome to the live updates from the most sought after match of the tournament as Virat Kohli takes on his 'captain' MS Dhoni's CSK. RCB would be eager to make it five straight wins in a row and consolidate their spot for the playoffs further. A spirited CSK are also coming back from three back-to-back wins and would be aiming to break RCB's winning momentum today.