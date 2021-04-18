Cricket
IPL 2021, RCB vs KKR Match 10 Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders eager to tame Royal Challengers Bangalore

By

IPL 2021, RCB vs KKR Match 10 Live
IPL 2021, RCB vs KKR Match 10 Live

Chennai, April 18: The high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on dangerous Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2021 match here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday (April 18).

The RCB under Virat Kohli are on a mini roll after winning the first two games of IPL 2021 and they will be the more confident unit. The KKR under England captain Eoin Morgan will want to return to the winning ways after stumbling in their previous match.

However, toss will be important at Chepauk as we have seen in the past matches. The team predicting the spin of the coin correctly will be eager to bat first and get a total around 160-165 and that can leave the opponents in a marshy place as the pitch becomes slow as the match progresses.

We have seen it in the match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The runs taken in the Power Play too will be very crucial as on a slow pitch those runs can make a telling difference.

So, who will blink on Sunday? Catch all the action from the match between RCB and KKR here.

01:47 pm

Welcome to MyKhel Match Updates. It's RCB vs KKR in the 10th match of the IPL 2021. Toss is at 3 pm and match starts at 3.30 PM. Stay tuned.

Match 10 April 18 2021, 03:30 PM
Bangalore
Kolkata
Story first published: Sunday, April 18, 2021, 13:45 [IST]
