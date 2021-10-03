IPL 2021, RCB vs PBKS Match 48 Live Updates: Kohli & Co. look to become third team to qualify

The two teams come into the first match of Sunday's doubleheader with wins in their previous games and would be looking to keep the momentum going. With 14 points from 11 matches, Virat Kohli-led RCB are placed third and KL Rahul's PBKS are placed fifth with 10 points from 12 matches.

RCB defeated Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals to step closer to confirm a playoff spot, while PBKS defeated Kolkata Knight Riders, who are also on 10 points from 10 matches, to stay alive in the race for the top four.

RCB - who started on a positive note in the first leg of the edition - have registered two wins and two defeats in the UAE. PBKS are also on a similar run with two wins two and as many defeats against MI and RR.

Head-to-Head

In the head-to-head battle, PBKS are ahead with 15 wins against RCB, who have won 12 of their 27 matches. Rahul's PBKS also won the reverse fixture of IPL 2021 by 34 runs.

In the 27 matches between the two franchises, who have never won the IPL title so far, PBKS have won 9 times when chasing and 6 times when batting first.

RCB, meanwhile, have won six matches when chasing and as many times when batting first. In the last 5 meetings, PBKS have won three times including the previous time the two sides clashed in Sharjah.

Here mykhel brings to you the live updates from Match 48 between RCB and PBKS:

Auto Refresh Feeds Hello all! Good afternoon and welcome to the live updates of the first match of Sunday's double-header between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The match starts at 3:30 PM IST.