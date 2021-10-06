IPL 2021: RCB vs SRH, Match 52 Live Updates: Sunrisers lose three quick wickets; Chahal-Christian strike

The Bangalore-based franchise is on a roll and coming on the back of three consecutive victories in the UAE leg of the tournament. With two more games to go, RCB have a chance of finishing the league stage with 20 points. That will ensure Virat Kohli and his band will finish in the top-two if Chennai Super Kings lose their final league game against Punjab.

SRH, on the other hand, have had a completely different fate. The Hyderabad-based franchise isn't just languishing at the bottom of the table but also stare at their worst ever performance in the league. After a solid win over Punjab, SRH suffered two back-to-back losses in the previous encounters. The Kane Williamson-led side would be hoping to end the tournament on a positive note and a win over RCB will give the team just the boost it is looking at the business end of the tournament.

In the reverse fixture between the two sides, Bangalore edged Hyderabad by 6 runs in a closely fought contest.

Overall the two sides have faced each other on 19 occasions with the Orange Army ending up on the winning side 10 times, while the Royal Challengers came out victorious in 9 games.

In IPL 2020, the two sides faced each other three times with RCB ending up on the winning side on one occasion. Sunrisers should be looking to take inspiration from their previous performances against Royal Challengers.

RCB batters are in ominous touch in this edition and their bowlers are also complimenting them equally well. Devdutt Padikkal, captain Kohli, Sreekar Bharat and Glenn Maxwell are in a rich vein of form this year and are the biggest reason for the franchise's success. Pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel has been a force to reckon with in this edition, while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also seems to have found his mojo back.

For SRH, nothing is going their way with batters, as well as the bowlers, having a pretty ordinary season. Barring all-rounder Jason Holder, no other SRH player has had an impactful season. Playing a spoilsport to RCB's chances of finishing in the top-two will help SRH prove they are still holding some relevance in the league.

Here mykhel brings to you the live updates from the match between RCB and SRH: