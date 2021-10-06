IPL 2021: RCB vs SRH, Match 52 Live Updates: Sunrisers lose three quick wickets; Chahal-Christian strike

Abu Dhabi, Oct 6: Having already qualified for the playoffs, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) would be aiming for a top-two finish in the points table when they take on bottom-ranked Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday (October 6).
The Bangalore-based franchise is on a roll and coming on the back of three consecutive victories in the UAE leg of the tournament. With two more games to go, RCB have a chance of finishing the league stage with 20 points. That will ensure Virat Kohli and his band will finish in the top-two if Chennai Super Kings lose their final league game against Punjab.
SRH, on the other hand, have had a completely different fate. The Hyderabad-based franchise isn't just languishing at the bottom of the table but also stare at their worst ever performance in the league. After a solid win over Punjab, SRH suffered two back-to-back losses in the previous encounters. The Kane Williamson-led side would be hoping to end the tournament on a positive note and a win over RCB will give the team just the boost it is looking at the business end of the tournament.
In the reverse fixture between the two sides, Bangalore edged Hyderabad by 6 runs in a closely fought contest.
Overall the two sides have faced each other on 19 occasions with the Orange Army ending up on the winning side 10 times, while the Royal Challengers came out victorious in 9 games.
In IPL 2020, the two sides faced each other three times with RCB ending up on the winning side on one occasion. Sunrisers should be looking to take inspiration from their previous performances against Royal Challengers.
RCB batters are in ominous touch in this edition and their bowlers are also complimenting them equally well. Devdutt Padikkal, captain Kohli, Sreekar Bharat and Glenn Maxwell are in a rich vein of form this year and are the biggest reason for the franchise's success. Pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel has been a force to reckon with in this edition, while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also seems to have found his mojo back.
For SRH, nothing is going their way with batters, as well as the bowlers, having a pretty ordinary season. Barring all-rounder Jason Holder, no other SRH player has had an impactful season. Playing a spoilsport to RCB's chances of finishing in the top-two will help SRH prove they are still holding some relevance in the league.
Four! Jason Holder flicks Dan Chritian towards the fine leg and gets a boundary. Welcome boundary for the batting side.
6 runs came from that over bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal. Sunrisers Hyderabad reach 113/5 in 16 overs.
W 1 0 1 0 W W - Last 7 balls from RCB. Sunrisers Hyderabad succumb from 84/1 to 107/5.
Wicket! Good use of DRS from Virat Kohli to review the LBW appeal against Abdul Samad who tried to slog sweep Chahal. The ball-tracking showed all three reds and the umpire changed his decision. SRH - 107/5 in 15.1 overs.
Wicket! Second wicket for Dan Christian of the over as he takes brilliant return catch while juggling and Jason Roy's knock comes to an end for 44. SRH - 107/4 in 15 overs.
Wicket! Priyam Garg (15) tries to clear Dan Christian over mid-wicket but fails to time it well. AB de Villiers takes a simple catch in the deep. SRH - 105/3 in 14.1overs
Good recovery from Chahal after getting hit for a six on the first ball as he concedes just nine runs off it. SRH 105/2 in 14 overs.
Not Out! Jason Roy (42) goes upstairs to review the caught behind appeal against him off Yuzvendra Chahal. The ultra-edge confirmed there was no contact between bat and ball. The batsman attempted a reverse sweep but failed to connect it. Lucky that he survived.
SIXX! Priyam Garg steps out and hammers Chahal over long-off for a maximum. With that shot, 100 also came for Sunrisers.
Four! Jason Roy ends Harshal's over with a boundary as Sunrisers Hyderabad reach 91/2 in 12 overs.
Wicket! Kane Williamson (31) misses the slower one from Harshal Patel and gets clean bowled. The Purple Cap holder continues his purple match in IPL 2021. Sunrisers reach 84/2 in 11.3 overs.
9 runs came from that Chahal over as SRH reach 76/1 in 10 overs. 62 runs added off 49 balls so far by Williamson and Roy.
Four! Jason Roy welcomes Chahal with a boundary in the next over after time out!
Time Out! After 9 overs, #SRH reach 67/1. Roy and Williamson have steadied the ship after the loss of first wicket early. The partnership between these two is worth 53.
Yuzvendra Chahal has been brought into the attack by Virat Kohli in the eighth over.
2,4,0,0,1,1! 8 runs came from Harshal Patel's first over. Sunrisers reach 58/1 in 7 overs.
Four! Harshal Patel gets hit towards the mid-wicket region by Jason Roy.
Four! Shahbaz bowls onto the pads of Jason Roy and the batsman pulls him for a boundary.
Four! Williamson - is looking in sublime touch tonight - he has finished that Garton over with a boundary as 17 came off it. SRH reach 43/1 after 5 overs.
Four! Another glorious drive from Williamson and he hits his third boundary of the innings!
Those two cover drives from Williamson were worth watching the game for!— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 6, 2021
Four!! Short-pitched delivery from Siraj and Williamson pulled the bowler for a boundary towards mid-wicket. SRH reach 23/1 after 3 overs.
Four! Glorious cover drive from Kane Williamson off Siraj and the ball raced towards the fence for a boundary.
Wicket! Garton draws the first blood as over-aggression costs Abhishek Sharma. He fails to connect it well and Glenn Maxwell pouches the mistimed shot at mid-on. Sharma departs for 13. SRH - 14/1 in 2 overs.
Dropped! Abhishek Sharma flicks Garton towards the fine leg boundary and Siraj fails to catch him in the deep.
Four, SIX!! Abhishek Sharma shows aggressive intent as he dispatches George Garton for a boundary and a maximum in the bowler's first over.
Tidy first over from Siraj as three runs came from it. SRH reach 3/0.
1st innings! Sunrisers Hyderabad openers Jason Roy and Abhishek Sharma are in the middle to open innings for SRH. Mohd Siraj starts the proceedings with the new ball for RCB.
Kane Williamson: Exciting oppurtunity for us. I think as an environment, we would try to evolve. There is still some focus. There is a lot of enthusiasm thanks to the youth in the team. We are going with the same side from the last match.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kane Williamson(c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Umran Malik.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal(w), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, Srikar Bharat, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Virat Kohli: We are gonna bowl first. We have seen the wicket eases out in the second half. We had a bit of a jolt at the start of this leg. Against Chennai, we could have made a game out of it. We were 15-20 short. Every team wants to qualify with a few games to spare. Having qualified, we would want to back ourselves to deliver when under pressure. Same side for us.
Pitch Report: The overhead conditions are superb - this is the driest pitch we have had so far, there are some cracks developing, we have had hot weather and dry winds, so this might help cutters and spinners a bit more. Variations are the key, you'll get more grip off the surface.
Toss Update: RCB captain Virat Kohli wins toss and elects to chase against SRH.
Virat Kohli is getting ready for the match as RCB look to finish it with a win.
Virat Kohli getting into the groove
The stage is set in Abu Dhabi!
The stage is set
Yuzvendra Chahal has picked up the most number of wickets as a spinner against SRH in IPL history.
Can't be a Match Day without a Yuzi stat.
How many wickets for Mr. Dependable tonight? 🎯 #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/RkWyKFFyoh
When Kohli-ABD show helped RCB win!
An unforgettable 157(87) partnership between the 2 legends back in 2016 helped #RCB to a 45 run win.
The stage is set for an encore tonight in Abu Dhabi. 🤩#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/t7TtRPZQV7
Head-to-head! RCB vs SRH!
Hello & welcome from Abu Dhabi
It's the @imVkohli-led @RCBTweets who face Kane Williamson's @SunRisers in Match 5⃣2⃣ of the #VIVOIPL. 👍 👍 #RCBvSRH
Which side will come out on top tonight❓ 🤔 🤔 pic.twitter.com/F8DWmyRZs4
Hello & welcome to mykhel's live coverage of match no. 52 of the ongoing IPL 2021 season. In tonight's match, Virat Kohli's RCB will take on the Kane Williamson' SRH at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Stay tuned as we bring you the toss, pitch, playing XIs and match updates. Match starts at 7:30pm IST.
