IPL 2021: RR vs DC Live Match Updates: Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals eye win, momentum

While Rajasthan are in the bottom half, 5th to be precise with 8 points. A win can take them to 10 points in the IPL 2021 points table. Kolkata Knight Riders are currently on the 4th place with 8 points.

RR can go ahead of RCB too and reach the third spot. Even though both RR and RCB have 10 points, the Royals have better net run rate. A defeat will saw them stay put at No 5 and getting into more tough paths in their quest for play-off berth.

The IPL 2021's race to knockouts are hotting up, and this match between RR and DC will have some bearing on it.

Here's then the updates from the match between Rishabh Pant-led Capitals and Sanju Samson captained Royals. Stay on this page for all action.

Auto Refresh Feeds The match starts at 3.30 PM IST while the toss is at 3 PM IST. So, follow the MyKhel Updates to catch all the latest info about this match. DC has 12 points and RR has 8. Today's result can bring some notable shuffle in the IPL 2021 points table, particularly if Royals win.