IPL 2021: RR vs SRH, Live Updates: Kane Williamson elects to bowl first; David Warner dropped

Both SRH and RR are placed at the bottom of the table as they occupy the seventh and eighth position. While seventh-placed RR were handed their fourth loss of the season by reigning champions Mumbai Indians, eighth-placed SRH suffered their fifth loss to table-toppers Chennai Super Kings.

SRH have announced Kane Williamson will lead the team for the remainder of the season, replacing David Warner. Under the New Zealand skipper's leadership, the Orange Army must be looking for a turnaround.

1

50836

Here are the live updates from the match between SRH and RR:

Auto Refresh Feeds Tom Moody: Firstly he's (David Warner) not going to be playing in this game and that's purely a decision based on the combination. We've come to the conclusion that at this stage two overseas bat, an all-rounder and Rashid Khan is our best combination. We looked at it very closely. Obviously Bairstow's form and Williamson's form is at a great height and we are very thrilled with the way they are playing and we had to make a hard call and someone had to miss out and unfortunately for Davey on this occasion, it's him. He's been pretty good. Obviously been shocked and disappointed, you would be disappointed if wasn't feel that way like an elite sportsperson. They want to be playing, they want to be proving themselves to be doing their best they possibly can for the team and he's come to terms with the logic behind what we are trying to achieve as a team perspective and a franchise perspective and he's been terrific since. He's rallied around the team and more importantly the team has also rallied around him. What's happened in the past I don't it's that relevant when it comes to today. I think it's more to do with how you approach the game today from the strategic point of view and also the mindset point of view. We've obviously had some significant changes within the group in the last 24 to 48 hours with the change in personnel on the field and the leadership change with Kane Williamson leading. So it's how quickly we make those adjustments and take advantage of the fresh look. Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman Sanju Samson: The last match we played here was a noon game as well and it's good to set a strong total. You only look for a good start in the powerplay and build up from there. Two changes: Unadkat is resting and Tyagi comes in. Anuj Rawat is making his debut in place of Shivam Dube. We just want to keep it simple and express ourselves, see the ball and react accordingly. Warner dropped from the playing XI! Top run-scorer among overseas batsmen in IPL (5447 runs)



Only man to win the Orange Cap three times (2015, 2017, 2019)



500+ runs in 6 consecutive IPL seasons he played (2014-2017, 2019-2020)



Ave 42.22, best among all batsmen with 3000+ IPL runs.



- @davidwarner31 dropped! — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) May 2, 2021 Kane Williamson: We are going to have a bowl. After a few conversations with guys who have played here, we think it should be a consistent surface. Three changes: Nabi, Bhuvi and Samad are back. Warner, Suchit and Kaul miss out on this one. We know that as a group we need to come together and build on the positive parts. It has been difficult, but we need to pull together now. This captaincy change is very sudden, so I just need to pick up and make the small adjustments which hopefully will reflect on the result. The goal for the last half of the campaign is to improve our performances. There are many areas we need to improve, wickets in the powerplay is one. We have to do our best with our resources and it's important we adjust to the conditions. In recent years @davidwarner31 has been the defining player for @SunRisers. This is a big call. Luckily for them,the new captain,Kane Williamson, is hugely respected within the team and among the fans. But it will take time for the fans to come to terms with the absence of Warner — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 2, 2021 Toss Update: Match 28: Kane Williamson wins toss, elects to bowl against Royals. Warner tries left-arm spin in the nets. .@davidwarner31 trying some new variations with his left-arm spin 👌😄#VIVOIPL #RRvSRH pic.twitter.com/X35cyMyHHf — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 2, 2021 'We had to make the hard call - somebody has to miss out and unfortunately it's him'. SRH director of cricket Tom Moody confirms that David Warner won't be playing today. Hello and welcome to the live updates from the match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Final training for #RRvSRH ⚔️#OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/eGnFwcAexq — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 2, 2021

Royals' two victories came over Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, while their defeats came against Punjab Kings, MI, CSK and RCB. Sunrisers, on the other hand, won only against PBKS and, suffered defeats to CSK, MI, RCB, KKR and DC, In the head-to-head battle between the two, SRH take a slight edge with 7 wins as opposed to RR's 6 wins in their 13 meetings so far in IPL. In the most recent meeting, SRH defeated RR by 8 wickets in IPL 2020 in UAE.

Royals may rethink their batting order in the games to come with David Miller finding very little time in the middle. Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag are yet to shine in this edition but are expected to be given more time due to their all-round ability.

SRH have already hinted that they are going to make big changes from their next game and they might just rest Warner and bring in either Jason Holder or Mohammad Nabi into the side. The late change may also see Wriddhiman Saha return to the opening slot if Warner is rested.