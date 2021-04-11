Cricket
IPL 2021: SRH vs KKR, Match 3 Live Updates: Clash of former champions in Chennai

Bengaluru, April 4: The Kolkata Knight Riders is set to open their IPL campaign against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday (April 11).

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League is being held behind closed doors, due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will be a clash between two former champions as the Eoin Morgan-led Knights will lock horns against the David Warner-led Sunrisers in Chennai.

World Cup winning England skipper who took over from Dinesh Karthik mid-season in the previous edition will look to get going from the onset and find the perfect balance in a strong KKR line-up. The Knights, who finished with the same points as SRH in the 13th edition, missed out on a playoff berth due to the net run rate.

All eyes will be on Morgan, who will be leading KKR for the first time as a full-stint captain.

On the other hand SRH, who lost out on the final last season, will be bolstered with the return of senior India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who missed out on most of the season due to injury. Also with the likes of Rashid Khan and T Natarajan and the formidable opening pair of Jonny Bairstow and Warner, SRH is a side to be wary of.

With two former champions fighting it out, the third match of the season promises to be a mouthwatering clash.

Here, mykhel brings you the live updates of the SRH vs KKR IPL match.

06:30 pm

Half an hour to go for the toss of the SRH vs KKR match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Both teams have an equal chance of getting the season off to a winning start. Also, it will be interesting to see the playing XIs off both sides for their opening game. Who will Morgan and Warner choose for the opener.

06:10 pm

In the head-to-head count, Morgan-led KKR hold an edge over Warner-led SRH.

06:09 pm

Just under an hour to go for the toss for tonight's clash at the Chidambaram stadium.

05:49 pm

As we gear up for tonight's clash, here's a look back at last night's power performers. The Delhi Capitals opening pair hammered the Chennai Super Kings bowlers to notch up a comfortable seven-wicket win.

05:03 pm

Another thrilling clash on the cards

04:39 pm

Three hours to go for KKR's first match of the season. KKR Captain Morgan will hope to find the right balance from the onset.

04:34 pm

The Eoin Morgan-led Knights and the Warner-led Sunrisers both have match-winners in their ranks and the third match of the season promises to be a mouthwatering clash.

04:27 pm

It will be a clash of former champions as Sunrisers Hyderabad is set to lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 3 of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. Stay tuned for the match updates! The game is set to get underway at 7:30pm.

Full Time: BRN 1 - 2 NEW
Story first published: Sunday, April 11, 2021, 16:26 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 11, 2021

