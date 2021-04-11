IPL 2021: SRH vs KKR, Match 3 Live Updates: Clash of former champions in Chennai

Bengaluru, April 4: The Kolkata Knight Riders is set to open their IPL campaign against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday (April 11).

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League is being held behind closed doors, due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will be a clash between two former champions as the Eoin Morgan-led Knights will lock horns against the David Warner-led Sunrisers in Chennai.

World Cup winning England skipper who took over from Dinesh Karthik mid-season in the previous edition will look to get going from the onset and find the perfect balance in a strong KKR line-up. The Knights, who finished with the same points as SRH in the 13th edition, missed out on a playoff berth due to the net run rate.

All eyes will be on Morgan, who will be leading KKR for the first time as a full-stint captain.

On the other hand SRH, who lost out on the final last season, will be bolstered with the return of senior India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who missed out on most of the season due to injury. Also with the likes of Rashid Khan and T Natarajan and the formidable opening pair of Jonny Bairstow and Warner, SRH is a side to be wary of.

With two former champions fighting it out, the third match of the season promises to be a mouthwatering clash.

Here, mykhel brings you the live updates of the SRH vs KKR IPL match.