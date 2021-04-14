IPL 2021, SRH vs RCB Match 6 Live Updates: Bangalore, Hyderabad clash in southern derby

Chennai, April 14: Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 6 of IPL 2021 at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday (April 14).

While Virat Kohli-led RCB come into this contest on the back of a thrilling win in their campaign opener, David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered a loss in their first game of the season.

RCB beat reigning champions in IPL 2021 opener by 2 wickets and in the final delivery of the game. So, Kohli's men will be runing high in confidence ahead of their clash with SRH, who lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs this past Sunday (April 11).

Both sides played their opening games at the same venue - M.A Chidambaram Stadium - and have an idea of how the conditions and wicket will play out. The two sides have met each other 18 times so far with Hyderabad taking the edge with ten wins and one no result.

Kohli and co will not only look at bettering the head-to-head record, but will also seek for revenge against their southern rivals, who knocked them out of last season's eliminator. Who will come out on top in Chennai?

Here myKhel brings the live updates of SRH vs RCB:

Only Shane Watson (566) has scored more runs than RCB skipper Virat Kohli (531) against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL history. But he will be up against SRH's Sandeep Sharma, who has dismissed the RCB skipper seven times so far. Last night we witnessed the champions Mumbai Indians defend a low score despite losing the toss at the same venue. So, will that put a doubt in the captains minds? Or will they stick to the trend and continue fielding first if they win the toss. Kohli could bring in leg-spinner Adam Zampa for Daniel Christian and opener Devdutt Padikkal for Rajat Patidar, while SRH may bring in Kane Williamson to add depth to their batting. Chepauk has helped the slower bowlers and the spinners. Winning the toss and chasing has been the theme in IPL 2021 so far with 3 of 5 games ending in the favour of the team batting second. However, in the 3 matches at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, the team chasing have failed to reach the target twice and while SRH were one of the teams to fall short of the target, RCB were successful in their chase. While the record at the venue doesn't favour SRH, Warner's men have beaten RCB in their last two IPL encounters, after winning the toss and opting to chase on both of those occasions. Royal Challengers Bangalore won their previous fixture at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, but have never won two consecutive games at the Chennai venue in the IPL. Sunrisers Hyderabad have been involved in four matches at today's venue - M. A. Chidambaram Stadium - and they have lost all four of them. For Sunrisers, it was the Karnataka captain Manish Pandey who top-scored with an unbeaten 61.



Will he put up another fine batting performance as SRH take on RCB tonight?



The last time the two met was in the eliminator. But they already played a game each this season with two top performers from the sides. First up, it's RCB's new death bowler Harshal Patel.



Will he come to the party once again as RCB face SRH tonight?



Parts of Chennai have seen rain. Whether that will affect tonight's match is not clear. Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over Kerala & Mahe during next 4 days; over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next 3 days; over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during next 2 days and over North Interior Karnataka and Telangana on today, the 14th April, 2021.

Virat Kohli's RCB head into tonight's contest on the back of a last ball thrilling run chase victory over reigning champions Mumbai Indians. So, they will look to continue the winning momentum as they also seek revenge against SRH, who beat them in the eliminator last season.



Sunrisers come into today's match on the back of 10-run loss to KKR. So, David Warner's Orange Army will look to get back to winnings ways against the opponents whom they've beaten 10 of 18 times and one ending in no result. Hello all and welcome to mykhel's live updates of IPL 2021 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore, which is set to take place at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.