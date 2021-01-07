IPL 2021 Trade Window: Date, Transfer Rules and Eligibility, List of Players For Trade

The decisions were reportedly taken by the IPL Governing Council meeting, held virtually on Monday (January 4). Although the dates and venue for the IPL 2021 haven't been finalised by the board yet. This edition of IPL will remain an eight-team event. The auction will be a day-long affair but its venue isn't finalised yet.

It will take be held in the short break between the first and the second Test of the India-England Test series which begins in February. The first two Tests of the England series are scheduled in Chennai with the first match to be played between February 5-9. The second Test will run from 13th to 17th.

Transfer Rules and Eligibility:

The franchises are currently busy finalising the list of players they would like to retain and release. That is the first step for the franchises to prepare ahead of the auction and the teams, this time, would be looking to plug the gaping holes.

As per reports, the IPL is likely to enhance the auction purse by Rs 3 crore. Chennai Super Kings, who finished in the second half of the IPL 2020 table, would be looking to strengthen their squad by making drastic changes to their side.

Which players are eligible for transfer?

The eight teams could transfer the players internally and as per changed rules, they can now trade capped and uncapped players. Earlier, they were allowed to transfer only uncapped players. The price of these transfers will not be levied from the purse balance after the last IPL auction in December 2019.

Purse remaining with the teams:

CSK had just 0.15 crore left in their purse while the Kings XI Punjab had the largest balance of Rs 16.5 crore. Here's the balance purse for the rest of the teams: Rajasthan Royals (14.75 crores), Sunrisers Hyderabad (10.1 crores), Delhi Capitals (9 crores), Kolkata Knight Riders (8.5 crores), Royal Challengers Bangalore (6.4 crores), and Mumbai Indians (1.95 crores).

Right to match card:

At IPL 2021 auction, all the franchises have the choice to retain three important players plus two more through the Right To Match (RTM) option.

List of players teams might release or trade:

Chennai Super Kings: KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Kedar Jadhav, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Shane Watson (retired from all forms of cricket after IPL 2020), M Vijay, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi, Harbhajan Singh.

Delhi Capitals: Ajinkya Rahane, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamicchane, Alex Carey, Lalit Yadav, Mohit Sharma.

Kings XI Punjab: Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkhande, Hardus Viljoen, Chris Gayle, Harpreet Brar, J Suchith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, M Ashwin, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Chris Jordan, Simran Singh, Tajinder Singh.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik.

Mumbai Indians: Aditya Tare, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jayant Yadav, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.

Rajasthan Royals: Mayank Markande, Ankit Rajpoot, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Aniruddha Joshi, Andrew Tye, Akash Singh, Anuj Rawat.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Josh Philippe, Dale Steyn, Shahbaz Ahamad, Pavan Deshpande.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, Mohammad Nabi, Shreevats Goswami, Siddharth Kaul, Virat Singh, Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabien Allen, Sanjay Yadav.

IPL 2021 schedule:

The IPL 2021 is likely to take place from the end of March to mid-May. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had made it clear that they wanted to conduct the IPL 2021 in India itself. The IPL 2020 was shifted to UAE because of the Coronavirus pandemic and the board had said even the IPL 2021 can be staged in Emirates if the Covid 19 situation continues to be delicate in India.