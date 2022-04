IPL 2022: KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Shreyas Iyer-led Knight Riders' winning streak was ended when they were defeated by a spirited Delhi Capitals by 44 runs in their previous game.

KKR have played five games and lost two of them. They will be looking to keep the disappointments of the previous match behind.

Sunrisers defeated dominant Gujarat Titans quite comprehensively in their previous game and that win would certainly boost the confidence of the side to do well against another higher-ranked side.

In 21 games the two teams have played, KKR emerged victorious 14 times while SRH has won 7 of those games.

Let's take a look at the squads, possible playing 11s, dream11 fantasy picks and match prediction for SRH vs KKR in their first clash in IPL 2022:

1. Squads Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Aiden Markram, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Shashank Singh, R Samarth, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Sean Abbott, Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Umran Malik, Saurabh Dubey, Fazhalaq Farooqui, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar. KKR Squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain) Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Ashok Sharma, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammed Nabi, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav. 2. Playing 11 KKR: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Sam Billings (Wk), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Rasikh Salam, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy. SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan Dream 11 Fantasy Picks: Team 1: Abhishek Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Sam Billings (wk), Sunil Narine (C), Pat Cummins (VC), Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, T Natarajan Team 2: Kane Williamson, Shreyas Iyer (C), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Andre Russell (VC), Shreyas Gopal, Sunil Narine, T Natarajan, Umesh Yadav, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins Team 3: Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Pat Cummins (VC), Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Varun Chakaravarthy. 4. Prediction Sunrisers Hyderabad are coming on the back of a two-match win and the Kane Williamson-led side looks in red hot form but Kolkata Knight Riders have been a dominant side in the tournament and look more balanced. KKR have an edge over SRH in this game.