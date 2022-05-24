IPL 2022 Orange Cap And Purple Cap Holder: Updated Leaderboard After GT vs RR Qualifier 1 on 24 May

Kolkata, May 24: Rajasthan Royals pair Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal extended their lead at the top of Orange Cap and Purple Cap leaderboards during the IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 defeat to Gujarat Titans at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday (May 24).
RR opener Buttler stretched the lead for most runs with a 56-ball 89 that took Royals to 188/6 as the Sanju Samson also the entered the top 10 until the first innings.
GT's Shubman Gill, David Miller (68 not out off 38 balls) and Hardik Pandya broke into the top 10 when they took their team to the final via the run chase.
Chahal retained the top spot for most wickets in IPL 2022 despite going wicket-less, while Rashid Khan and Mohammed Shami also remained in the top 10 as the likes of Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna failed to break into the list.
Here is a look at the updated IPL 2022 orange cap and purple cap leaderboard after GT vs RR Qualifier 1 on 24 May 2022:
IPL 2022 Orange Cap Leaderboard
|Position
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Strike Rate
|50s
|100s
|1.
|Jos Buttler (RR)
|15
|718
|116
|148.34
|4
|3
|2.
|KL Rahul (LSG)
|14
|537
|103*
|135.26
|3
|2
|3.
|Quinton de Kock (LSG)
|14
|502
|140*
|149.40
|3
|1
|4.
|Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS)
|14
|460
|88*
|122.66
|3
|0
|5.
|Hardik Pandya (GT)
|14
|453
|87*
|132.84
|4
|0
|6.
|David Miller (GT)
|15
|449
|94*
|141.19
|2
|0
|7.
|Faf du Plessis (RCB)
|14
|443
|96
|130.67
|3
|0
|8.
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|15
|438
|96
|136.02
|4
|0
|9.
|Liam Livingstone (PBKS)
|14
|437
|70
|182.08
|4
|0
|10.
|David Warner (DC)
|12
|432
|92*
|150.52
|5
|0
IPL 2022 Purple Cap Leaderboard
|Position
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Best Bowling Inning
|Economy Rate
|4W+ Innings
|1.
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)
|15
|26
|5/40
|7.70
|2
|2.
|Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB)
|14
|24
|5/18
|7.38
|2
|3.
|Kagiso Rabada (PBKS)
|13
|23
|4/33
|8.36
|2
|4.
|Umran Malik (SRH)
|14
|22
|5/25
|9.03
|2
|5.
|Kuldeep Yadav (DC)
|14
|21
|4/14
|8.47
|2
|6.
|Mohammed Shami (GT)
|15
|19
|3/25
|7.98
|0
|7.
|Rashid Khan (GT)
|15
|18
|4/24
|6.73
|1
|8.
|Harshal Patel (RCB)
|13
|18
|4/33
|7.68
|1
|9.
|T Natarajan (SRH)
|11
|18
|3/10
|9.44
|0
|10.
|Avesh Khan (LSG)
|12
|17
|4/24
|8.51
|1
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.