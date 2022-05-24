IPL 2022 Orange Cap And Purple Cap Holder: Updated Leaderboard After GT vs RR Qualifier 1 on 24 May

RR opener Buttler stretched the lead for most runs with a 56-ball 89 that took Royals to 188/6 as the Sanju Samson also the entered the top 10 until the first innings.

GT's Shubman Gill, David Miller (68 not out off 38 balls) and Hardik Pandya broke into the top 10 when they took their team to the final via the run chase.

Chahal retained the top spot for most wickets in IPL 2022 despite going wicket-less, while Rashid Khan and Mohammed Shami also remained in the top 10 as the likes of Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna failed to break into the list.

Here is a look at the updated IPL 2022 orange cap and purple cap leaderboard after GT vs RR Qualifier 1 on 24 May 2022:

IPL 2022 Orange Cap Leaderboard

Position Player Matches Runs Highest Score Strike Rate 50s 100s 1. Jos Buttler (RR) 15 718 116 148.34 4 3 2. KL Rahul (LSG) 14 537 103* 135.26 3 2 3. Quinton de Kock (LSG) 14 502 140* 149.40 3 1 4. Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) 14 460 88* 122.66 3 0 5. Hardik Pandya (GT) 14 453 87* 132.84 4 0 6. David Miller (GT) 15 449 94* 141.19 2 0 7. Faf du Plessis (RCB) 14 443 96 130.67 3 0 8. Shubman Gill (GT) 15 438 96 136.02 4 0 9. Liam Livingstone (PBKS) 14 437 70 182.08 4 0 10. David Warner (DC) 12 432 92* 150.52 5 0

IPL 2022 Purple Cap Leaderboard

Position Player Matches Wickets Best Bowling Inning Economy Rate 4W+ Innings 1. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 15 26 5/40 7.70 2 2. Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) 14 24 5/18 7.38 2 3. Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) 13 23 4/33 8.36 2 4. Umran Malik (SRH) 14 22 5/25 9.03 2 5. Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 14 21 4/14 8.47 2 6. Mohammed Shami (GT) 15 19 3/25 7.98 0 7. Rashid Khan (GT) 15 18 4/24 6.73 1 8. Harshal Patel (RCB) 13 18 4/33 7.68 1 9. T Natarajan (SRH) 11 18 3/10 9.44 0 10. Avesh Khan (LSG) 12 17 4/24 8.51 1