IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap After RCB vs KKR Match on 30 March 2022

Bengaluru, March 31: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 got underway on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai with a rematch from last season's final between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and runners up Kolkata Knight Riders.
This season will see 10 teams battle for the biggest T20 league title in the world with the addition of two new teams. There will be 70 league stage matches with each team playing 14 matches each and at end of the league stage, top four teams will progress to the play-offs.
At the end of the first round of group stage fixtures, KKR, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and new entrant Gujarat Titans were victors, while CSK, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad and debutants Lucknow Super Giants lost their matches.
However, in the first match of the second round group stage fixtures, RCB bounced back with a 3-wicket victory over KKR at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday (March 30).
After their bowling had come under the scanner following their failure to defend a total of 205, RCB bowlers regrouped and produced a stunning display to restrict KKR to 128 in 20 over. In response, although they had a few hiccups, RCB reached the target with 5 balls to spare.
Apart from the points on the table for the team, RCB's Faf du Plessis and Wanindu Hasaranga claimed the orange and purple cap respectively.
Here is a look at the IPL 2022 point table, orange cap and purple cap standings after RCB vs KKR match on March 30:
IPL 2022 Points Table
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|No Result
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|1.
|Rajasthan Royals
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.050
|2.
|Delhi Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.914
|3.
|Punjab Kings
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.697
|4.
|Gujarat Titans
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.286
|5.
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.093
|6.
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|-0.048
|7.
|Lucknow Super Giants
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-0.286
|8.
|Chennai Super Kings
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-0.639
|9.
|Mumbai Indians
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-0.914
|10.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-3.050
IPL 2022 Orange Cap Table
|Position
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Strike Rate
|50s
|100s
|1.
|Faf du Plessis (RCB)
|2
|93
|88
|152.45
|1
|0
|2.
|Ishan Kishan (MI)
|1
|81
|81*
|168.75
|1
|0
|3.
|Aiden Markram (SRH)
|1
|57
|57
|139.02
|1
|0
|4.
|Sanju Samson (RR)
|1
|55
|55
|203.70
|1
|0
|5.
|Deepak Hooda (LSG)
|1
|55
|55
|134.14
|1
|0
|6.
|Ayush Badoni (LSG)
|1
|54
|54
|131.70
|1
|0
|7.
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|1
|53
|41*
|147.22
|0
|0
|8.
|Ajinkya Rahane
|1
|53
|44
|120.45
|0
|0
|9.
|MS Dhoni
|1
|50
|50*
|131.57
|1
|0
|10.
|Lalit Yadav
|1
|48
|48*
|126.31
|0
|0
IPL 2022 Purple Cap Table
|Position
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Best Bowling Inning
|Economy Rate
|4W+ Innings
|1.
|Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB)
|2
|5
|4/20
|7.50
|1
|2.
|Umesh Yadav (KKR)
|2
|4
|2/16
|4.50
|0
|3.
|Akash Deep (RCB)
|2
|4
|3/45
|12.14
|0
|4.
|Kuldeep Yadav (DC)
|1
|3
|3/18
|4.50
|5.
|Dwayne Bravo (CSK)
|1
|3
|3/20
|5
|0
|6.
|Tim Southee (KKR)
|1
|3
|3/20
|5
|0
|7.
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)
|1
|3
|3/22
|5.50
|0
|8.
|Mohammed Shami (GT)
|1
|3
|3/25
|6.25
|0
|9.
|Basil Thampi (MI)
|1
|3
|3/35
|8.75
|0
|10.
|Harshal Patel (RCB)
|2
|3
|2/11
|5.87
|0
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.