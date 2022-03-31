IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap After RCB vs KKR Match on 30 March 2022

This season will see 10 teams battle for the biggest T20 league title in the world with the addition of two new teams. There will be 70 league stage matches with each team playing 14 matches each and at end of the league stage, top four teams will progress to the play-offs.

At the end of the first round of group stage fixtures, KKR, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and new entrant Gujarat Titans were victors, while CSK, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad and debutants Lucknow Super Giants lost their matches.

However, in the first match of the second round group stage fixtures, RCB bounced back with a 3-wicket victory over KKR at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday (March 30).

After their bowling had come under the scanner following their failure to defend a total of 205, RCB bowlers regrouped and produced a stunning display to restrict KKR to 128 in 20 over. In response, although they had a few hiccups, RCB reached the target with 5 balls to spare.

Apart from the points on the table for the team, RCB's Faf du Plessis and Wanindu Hasaranga claimed the orange and purple cap respectively.

Here is a look at the IPL 2022 point table, orange cap and purple cap standings after RCB vs KKR match on March 30:

IPL 2022 Points Table

Position Team Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate 1. Rajasthan Royals 1 1 0 0 0 2 3.050 2. Delhi Capitals 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.914 3. Punjab Kings 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.697 4. Gujarat Titans 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.286 5. Kolkata Knight Riders 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.093 6. Royal Challengers Bangalore 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.048 7. Lucknow Super Giants 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.286 8. Chennai Super Kings 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.639 9. Mumbai Indians 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.914 10. Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 0 1 0 0 0 -3.050

IPL 2022 Orange Cap Table

Position Player Matches Runs Highest Score Strike Rate 50s 100s 1. Faf du Plessis (RCB) 2 93 88 152.45 1 0 2. Ishan Kishan (MI) 1 81 81* 168.75 1 0 3. Aiden Markram (SRH) 1 57 57 139.02 1 0 4. Sanju Samson (RR) 1 55 55 203.70 1 0 5. Deepak Hooda (LSG) 1 55 55 134.14 1 0 6. Ayush Badoni (LSG) 1 54 54 131.70 1 0 7. Virat Kohli (RCB) 1 53 41* 147.22 0 0 8. Ajinkya Rahane 1 53 44 120.45 0 0 9. MS Dhoni 1 50 50* 131.57 1 0 10. Lalit Yadav 1 48 48* 126.31 0 0

IPL 2022 Purple Cap Table

Position Player Matches Wickets Best Bowling Inning Economy Rate 4W+ Innings 1. Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) 2 5 4/20 7.50 1 2. Umesh Yadav (KKR) 2 4 2/16 4.50 0 3. Akash Deep (RCB) 2 4 3/45 12.14 0 4. Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 1 3 3/18 4.50 5. Dwayne Bravo (CSK) 1 3 3/20 5 0 6. Tim Southee (KKR) 1 3 3/20 5 0 7. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 1 3 3/22 5.50 0 8. Mohammed Shami (GT) 1 3 3/25 6.25 0 9. Basil Thampi (MI) 1 3 3/35 8.75 0 10. Harshal Patel (RCB) 2 3 2/11 5.87 0