IPL 2022 Points Table, Updated Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings After RR vs RCB Match on 5 April 2022

After Jos Buttler smashed an unbeaten 70 to power RR to 169 for 3, Shahbaz Ahmed and Dinesh Karthik cameos helped RCB chase down the target with 5 balls to spare.

Chasing 170, RCB openers Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat got the team off to quick start adding 55 for the first wicket, but quick wickets put the Bangalore-based side on the back foot, before Karthik (44 not out off 23 balls) and Shahbaz (45 off 25 balls) ensured their team crossed the line.

For Royals, Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2 for 15 in 4 overs, while Trent Boult (2 for 34) and Navdeep Saini (1 for 36) also chipped in with wickets.

Earlier, sent into bat, Buttler, who lost three partners, struggled for most part and anchored the innings from the start, but got the timing right to finish the innings with 70 off 47 balls along with Shimron Hetmyer, who also remained unbeaten on 42 off 31 balls.

The pair shared an 83-run stand off 50 balls, hitting 6 sixes in the partnership, while Devdutt Padikkal (37 off 29 balls) also made a valuable contribution for RR. For RCB, Wanindu Hasaranga (1 for 32), Harshal Patel (1 for 18) and David Willey (1 for 29) were among the wickets.

The result meant Royals suffered their first defeat of the season, while Royal Challengers Bangalore won their second match of the season. Both teams have now a similar record of 2 wins and 1 defeat in 3 matches.

As for the orange cap race, Buttler extended the lead at the top, while Hetmyer and Du Plessis also moved placed in the top 10. In the purple cap race, Umesh Yadav still sits on the top with 8 wickets from 3 matches, while Chahal and Hasaranga made some strides in the top 10.

Here is a look at the IPL 2022 point table, orange cap and purple cap standings after RR vs RCB match on 5 April 2022:

IPL 2022 Points Table

Position Team Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate 1. Rajasthan Royals 3 2 1 0 0 4 1.218 2. Kolkata Knight Riders 3 2 1 0 0 4 0.843 3. Gujarat Titans 2 2 0 0 0 4 0.495 4. Punjab Kings 3 2 1 0 0 4 0.250 5. Lucknow Super Giants 3 2 1 0 0 4 0.193 6. Royal Challengers Bangalore 3 2 1 0 0 4 0.159 7. Delhi Capitals 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.065 8. Mumbai Indians 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.029 9. Chennai Super Kings 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.251 10. Sunrisers Hyderabad 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.825

IPL 2022 Orange Cap Table

Position Player Matches Runs Highest Score Strike Rate 50s 100s 1. Jos Buttler (RR) 3 205 100 143.35 1 1 2. Ishan Kishan (MI) 2 135 81* 168.75 1 0 3. Faf du Plessis (RCB) 3 122 88 150.61 1 0 4. Deepak Hooda (LSG) 3 119 55 145.12 2 0 5. Shivam Dube (CSK) 3 109 57 165.15 1 0 6. Shimron Hetmyer (RR) 3 109 42* 187.93 0 0 7. KL Rahul (LSG) 3 108 68 140.25 1 0 8. Liam Livingstone (PBKS) 3 98 60 168.96 1 0 9. Andre Russell (KKR) 3 95 70* 193.87 1 0 10. Sanju Samson 3 93 55 166.07 1 0

IPL 2022 Purple Cap Table

Position Player Matches Wickets Best Bowling Inning Economy Rate 4W+ Innings 1. Umesh Yadav (KKR) 3 8 4/23 4.91 1 2. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 3 7 3/22 5.25 0 3. Avesh Khan (LSG) 3 7 4/24 8.14 1 4. Rahul Chahar (PBKS) 3 6 3/25 5 0 5. Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) 3 6 4/20 7.66 1 6. Mohammed Shami (GT) 2 5 3/25 6.87 0 7. Tim Southee (KKR) 2 5 3/20 7.00 0 8. Trent Boult (RR) 3 5 2/23 7.16 0 9. Dwayne Bravo (CSK) 3 5 3/20 7.90 0 10. Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 2 4 3/18 6.25 0