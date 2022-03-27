IPL 2022 Purple Cap: Leader, Table and previous winners

The Purple Cap is presented to the leading wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League and has been awarded since the inaugural season in 2008.

Over the course of the season, the cap changes from one player to another with the final leader winning a cash reward along with an award designed in the shape of a cap in purple colour.

So far, there has been 12 different winners with Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo winning the award twice.

Five times Indian bowlers have clinched the award, while bowlers from Chennai Super Kings have won the award the most, winning the purple cap 4 times in the past 14 seasons.

Among the 14, 12 winners were pacers and two were spinners, showing the dominance of quicker bowlers in the shortest format.

5 of the formers winners like Bravo, Bhuneshwar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada and Andrew Tye, will also be in line for the award in IPL 2022 along with the likes of Avesh Khan, Rashid Khan, Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur to name a few.

Now, with the IPL 2022 underway, we take a look at the purple cap table and previous winners of the award.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap Leaderboard

PLAYER TEAM MATCHES WICKETS ECONOMY RATE Dwayne Bravo Chennai Super Kings 1 3 5 Umesh Yadav Kolkata Knight Riders 1 2 5 Varun Chakravarthy Kolkata Knight Riders 1 1 5.8 Mitchell Santner Chennai Super Kings 1 1 7.8 Andre Russell Kolkata Knight Riders 1 1 9.5

IPL Purple Cap Winners from 2008 to 2021

SEASON PLAYER MATCHES WICKETS 2008 Sohail Tanvir (Rajasthan Royals) 11 22 2009 RP Singh (Deccan Chargers) 16 23 2010 Pragyan Ojha (Deccan Chargers) 16 21 2011 Lasith Malinga (Mumbai Indians) 16 28 2012 Morne Morkel (Delhi Daredevils) 16 25 2013 Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings) 18 32 2014 Mohit Sharma (Chennai Super Kings) 16 23 2015 Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings) 16 26 2016 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Sunrisers Hyderabad) 17 23 2017 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Sunrisers Hyderabad) 14 26 2018 Andrew Tye (Kings XI Punjab) 14 24 2019 Imran Tahir (Chennai Super Kings) 17 26 2020 Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals) 17 30 2021 Harshal Patel (Royal Challengers Bangalore) 15 32