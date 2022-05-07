IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings After PBKS vs RR on 07 May 2022

Mumbai, May 7: New entrants Gujarat Titans remain on top of the IPL 2022 points table with most number of wins followed by fellow newcomers Lucknow Super Giants, who sit in second spot, but have a chance to topple GT in the second match on Saturday (May 7).
Rajasthan Royals defeated Punjab Kings by 6 wickets to strengthen their chances of reaching the playoffs as they sit in the third position with 7 wins in 11 matches.
Royal Challengers Bangalore are in fourth with 6 wins in 11 matches, but posses a lower Net Run Rate (NRR) compared to the other playoff aspirants.
Delhi Capitals are in the fifth position in points table followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, who missed out on the chance to secure their sixth win of the campaign and move up the table, are still stuck in seventh position.
Kolkata Knight Riders occupy the next spot followed by the most successful sides in IPL - defending champions Chennai Super Kings are in ninth, while record champions Mumbai Indians still sit in tenth spot with just two wins.
Here is a look at the updated IPL 2022 points table, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard after PBKS vs RR on 07 May 2022:
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|No Result
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|1.
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|8
|3
|0
|0
|16
|0.120
|2.
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|7
|3
|0
|0
|14
|0.397
|3.
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|0.326
|4.
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|-0.444
|5.
|Delhi Capitals
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|0.641
|6.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|0.325
|7.
|Punjab Kings
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|-0.231
|8.
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|4
|6
|0
|0
|8
|0.060
|9.
|Chennai Super Kings
|10
|3
|7
|0
|0
|6
|-0.431
|10.
|Mumbai Indians
|10
|2
|8
|0
|0
|4
|-0.725
IPL 2022 Orange Cap Leaderboard
|Position
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Strike Rate
|50s
|100s
|1.
|Jos Buttler (RR)
|11
|618
|116
|152.21
|3
|3
|2.
|KL Rahul (LSG)
|10
|451
|103*
|145.01
|2
|2
|3.
|Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS)
|11
|381
|88*
|122.11
|3
|0
|4.
|David Warner (DC)
|8
|356
|92*
|156.82
|4
|0
|5.
|Hardik Pandya (GT)
|10
|333
|87*
|134.27
|3
|0
|6.
|Abhishek Sharma (SRH)
|10
|331
|75
|134.00
|2
|0
|7.
|Tilak Varma (MI)
|10
|328
|61
|136.66
|2
|0
|8.
|Shreyas Iyer (KKR)
|10
|324
|85
|133.33
|2
|0
|9.
|Sanju Samson (RR)
|11
|321
|55
|155.82
|2
|0
|10.
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|11
|321
|96
|138.96
|3
|0
IPL 2022 Purple Cap Leaderboard
|Position
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Best Bowling Inning
|Economy Rate
|4W+ Innings
|1.
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)
|11
|22
|5/40
|7.25
|2
|2.
|Kuldeep Yadav (DC)
|10
|18
|4/14
|8.42
|2
|3.
|Kagiso Rabada (PBKS)
|10
|18
|4/33
|8.72
|2
|4.
|T Natarajan (SRH)
|9
|17
|3/10
|8.65
|0
|5.
|Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB)
|11
|16
|4/20
|8.21
|1
|6.
|Umesh Yadav (KKR)
|10
|15
|4/23
|7.15
|1
|7.
|Mohammed Shami (GT)
|10
|15
|3/25
|8.29
|0
|8.
|Umran Malik (SRH)
|10
|15
|5/25
|8.92
|2
|9.
|Khaleel Ahmed (DC)
|7
|14
|3/25
|7.85
|0
|10.
|Dwayne Bravo (CSK)
|8
|14
|3/20
|8.73
|0
