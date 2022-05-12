IPL 2022: Why DRS was unavailable for Chennai Super Kings batters Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa vs MI

The CSK immediately bore the brunt of it when their in-form opener Devon Conway (0) was trapped in front by left-arm pacer Daniel Sams on the second delivery of the play. The ball was going into the pads of the New Zealand cricketer and the on-field umpire raised his fingers. The batsman, however, wanted to go upstairs as he felt that the ball could be missing the leg stumps but the technical snag denied him.

Later in the very first over, CSK suffered their second jolt of the evening when Moeen Ali (0) was caught by Hrithik Shokeen at short mid-wicket after mistiming the short-pitched delivery from Sams.

In the second over, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma introduced his strike pacer Jasprit Bumrah from the other end and the right-arm quick - who picked up a fifer in the previous game - made an immediate impact when he trapped Robin Uthappa (1) in front and the umpire raised his finger. Although this one looked close, the CSK batter wanted to go upstairs to prevent another early wicket but in vain.

After the disastrous start in the first two overs, CSK slumped further as their top-order collapsed and they lost their top-five batters inside the powerplay itself.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (7) was dismissed by Sams in the next over when the right-handed batsman was caught behind by Ishan Kishan. Riley Meredith, then gave CSK their fifth jolt inside the powerplay, when he got Ambati Rayudu (10) caught behind.

Earlier after winning the toss, MI skipper Rohit Sharma invited CSK captain, MS Dhoni, to bat first. "We will field first. It's the nature of the ground, and what suits our team. Nothing has worked for us this season. Keep an eye on the future, Pollard is out and Stubbs is in. Shokeen comes in for Ashwin. He was the one who came up to us and he was ready for it," said Rohit after the coin toss went his way.