IPL 2022: Will MS Dhoni play for Chennai Super Kings next year, captain cool gives a cryptic reply

The former India cricketer returned as the captain of CSK on Sunday (May 1) after Ravindra Jadeja gave up the responsibility of leading the side owing to constant setbacks in the ongoing IPL 2022 season.

A sea of yellow descended at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Sunday (May 1) as CSK took on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the reverse fixture between the two teams and a big reason for that was MS Dhoni.

Much to the delight of CSK and Dhoni fans, the legendary India cricketer walked into the middle for the coin toss once again and they couldn't control their emotions.

The legendary wicketkeeper-batsman received a rousing welcome at the venue and when he was asked if he is going to play for CSK next year, the veteran cricketer came up with a cryptic reply.

When commentator Danny Morrison asked Dhoni if the fans would see him in the yellow jersey next year, to which the legendary captain replied, "You'll definitely see me in the yellow jersey, whether it is this one, or some other one, you never know."

When asked about his team's performance in the ongoing tournament as they are languishing at the bottom of the points table with just two wins in eight games, Dhoni said, "You need to realise the current situation. We have dropped catches, those are the things you want to omit. Those are the areas you need to work on."

Dhoni also spoke about the changes his team had made to the playing eleven against the Sunrisers and said, "We have a couple of changes. Bravo and Dube are out. Devon and Simarjeet Singh are in."

Just before the start of IPL 2022, Dhoni - who had guided CSK to four IPL titles - shocked everyone by stepping down as the captain of the second most successful team in the history of the league. Jadeja was appointed the captain for the season but the move didn't pay off.