IPL Auction 2022 Live Updates: Stage set for first mega auction of decade

The 2022 IPL auction is set to be held over two days - Feb 12, 13 - with a total of 590 players set to go under the hammer. A whopping 370 Indian cricketers along with 220 overseas players will be in the fray.
This edition of the IPL is set to see two new teams joining the glitzy T20 event, making it a ten-team tournament here on. While the auction promises to churn up some intense bidding wars, the likes of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli will not be part of the pool having been retained by their respective sides.
But in this edition of the auction the teams have retained a maximum of four players only, while the two new teams from Lucknow and Ahmedabad have chosen three players each. Thus the two-day event is set to witness a mega auction, with some promising bidding wars on the cards. Moreover, in all likelihood, this may as well be the last mega auction of its kind, as the IPL is poised to embrace the football-style transfer system from the next season.
While the usual big names will be the star attraction, there will be some surprise picks as well. Furthermore, with the two new teams in fray, the existing teams will have to re-strategise. It promises to be an action-packed two days in Bengaluru!
India all rounder Jadeja has been retained by the Chennai Super Kings
Here's what Ravindra Jadeja has to say ahead of the auction. The all-rounder has been retained by CSK
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG):
KL Rahul (Rs 17 crore), Marcus Stoinis (Rs 9.2 crore) and Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 4 crore).
Gujarat Titans (GT):
Hardik Pandya (Rs 15 crore), Rashid Khan (Rs 15 crore), and Shubman Gill (Rs 8 crore).
Punjab Kings (PBKS):
Mayank Agarwal (Rs 12 crore, Rs 14 crore to be deducted from purse), Arshdeep Singh (Rs 4 crore).
Rajasthan Royals (RR):
Sanju Samson (Rs 14 crore), Jos Buttler (Rs 10 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs 4 crore).
Delhi Capitals (DC):
Rishabh Pant (Rs 16 crore), Axar Patel (Rs 9 crore, Rs 12 crore to be deducted from purse), Prithvi Shaw (Rs 7.5 crore, Rs 8 crore to be deducted from purse), Anrich Nortje (Rs 6.5 crore).
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB):
Virat Kohli (Rs 15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (Rs 11 crore), Mohammed Siraj (Rs 7 crore).
Mumbai Indians (MI) Retained Players:
Rohit Sharma (Rs 16 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 12 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (Rs 8 crore), Kieron Pollard (Rs 6 crore)
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Retained Players:
Kane Williamson (Rs 14 crore), Abdul Samad (Rs 4 crore), Umran Malik (Rs 4 crore).
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Retained Players:
Andre Russell (Rs 12 crore, Rs 16 crore to be deducted from purse), Varun Chakravarthy (Rs 8 crore, 12 crore to be deducted from purse), Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 8 crore), Sunil Narine (Rs 6 crore).
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Retained Players:
Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 16 crore), MS Dhoni (Rs 12 crore), Moeen Ali (Rs 8 crore), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 6 crore).
With the BCCI adding two new teams to the fray, to make the T20 event a grander, bigger competition, today's auction will see some of the fiercest bidding wars. Check out the list of retained players
Purse Remaining:
While we wait for the bidding wars to get underway, here's a list of the purse remaining with the ten teams:
CSK: Rs 48 crore
KKR: Rs 48 crore
MI: Rs 48 crore
RCB: Rs. 57 crore
DC: Rs 47.5 crore
PBKS: Rs 72 crore
SRH: Rs 68 crore
RR: Rs 62 crore
GT: Rs 52 crore
LSG: Rs 58 crore
For the mega auction, a total of 17 Indians are placed in the Rs. 2 crore bracket
A total of 590 players will go under the hammer, which includes 370 Indians and 220 overseas players. Some exciting bidding wars on the cards!
