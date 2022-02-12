IPL Auction 2022 Live Updates: Stage set for first mega auction of decade

The 2022 IPL auction is set to be held over two days - Feb 12, 13 - with a total of 590 players set to go under the hammer. A whopping 370 Indian cricketers along with 220 overseas players will be in the fray.

This edition of the IPL is set to see two new teams joining the glitzy T20 event, making it a ten-team tournament here on. While the auction promises to churn up some intense bidding wars, the likes of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli will not be part of the pool having been retained by their respective sides.

But in this edition of the auction the teams have retained a maximum of four players only, while the two new teams from Lucknow and Ahmedabad have chosen three players each. Thus the two-day event is set to witness a mega auction, with some promising bidding wars on the cards. Moreover, in all likelihood, this may as well be the last mega auction of its kind, as the IPL is poised to embrace the football-style transfer system from the next season.

While the usual big names will be the star attraction, there will be some surprise picks as well. Furthermore, with the two new teams in fray, the existing teams will have to re-strategise. It promises to be an action-packed two days in Bengaluru!

