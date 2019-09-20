Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL brand value jumps to Rs 47,500 crore; Mumbai Indians gain; Royal Challengers fall steep

By
IPL brand value jumps to Rs 47,500 crore
IPL brand value jumps to Rs 47,500 crore

Bengaluru, September 20: The overall ecosystem value growth of the Indian Premier League (IPL) slowed down to 13.5 per cent in 2019 as compared to 18.87 growth registered in 2018, as per Duff & Phelps which conducted an IPL Brand Valuation report.

But the total valuation of the IPL registered a 7 per cent growth as compared to the last fiscal. Here are some details.

1. The current value of IPL

1. The current value of IPL

In 2018, the IPL was valued at Rs 41,800 crore and this year the value has been estimated at Rs 47,500 crore. In 2017, the IPL was valued at Rs 33,912 crore. So, there is a growth rate of 7 per cent, tepid considering the growth in the last fiscal.

2. Reason for slowness in overall growth

2. Reason for slowness in overall growth

Varun Gupta, Asia Pacific leader for valuation advisory services and India country leader, Duff & Phelps, said, "As we move into the second decade of IPL, the league has transitioned from being a startup to being a more mature, stable and profitable business. An increase of 20% in advertising revenues this year and the recently renewed Paytm title sponsorship deal (which has fetched an increase of 58% on a per-match basis over the last deal) are testaments to the continued popularity of IPL.

"However, for growth trajectories to maintain their momentum, all teams need to focus on their on-field performance while continuing to broaden their footprint, forge relationships and generate revenue opportunities in growth markets." In other terms, lack of big title sponsorship and falling value of rupee could have affected the growth of the IPL.

3. Top gainers among IPL teams

3. Top gainers among IPL teams

Four-time champions Mumbai Indians saw its value gain by 8.1 per cent and the team value now stands at Rs 809 crore. The Mukesh Ambani owned team leads the chart of profit-making teams. But the franchise that made the highest gain is Chennai Super Kings. The MS Dhoni led outfit gained 13.1 per cent growth in its brand value and reached Rs 732 crore and they were valued Rs 647 crore in 2018. The figures show that CSK have escaped the effects of two-year ban imposed on them. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals too gained 9 per cent on their brand value.

4. Top losers among IPL teams

4. Top losers among IPL teams

The Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore and Shah Rukh Khan owned Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a fall in their brand value. The Royal Challengers suffered an 8 per cent fall and the brand value has decreased to Rs 595 crore. The KKR too suffered an identical 8 per cent fall and the brand value has moved down to Rs 630 crore.

More IPL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, September 20, 2019, 14:36 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 20, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue