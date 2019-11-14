IPL 2020 Trade: Ajinkya Rahane to be traded by Rajasthan Royals with Delhi Capitals, claims report

As per a Hindustan Times report, the Mumbai cricketer will be leaving the Jaipur-based franchise after playing there for nine years. Rahane is headed to Delhi Capitals and the announcement regarding the same is likely to be made on Thursday (November 14) for it is the last day of the IPL transfer deadline.

The Mumbaikar has a price tag of Rs 4 crore and it is reported that Royals would be getting two Delhi Capitals players in return.

In IPL 2019, Rahane slammed a ton against Delhi Capitals but his team lost the match.

Rajasthan Royals' available purse ahead of the IPL 2020 Auction is Rs 7.15 crore. The Royals have not won the IPL title after their triumph in the inaugural championship in 2008 and they would be eager to change it.

Once the IPL transfer date is over the franchise could release some of its players. Stuart Binny, Liam Livingstone, Ashton Turner, and Jaydev Unadkat are a few names that won't be a part of the squad for the next season.

Earlier on Wednesday (November 13), New Zealand pacer, Trent Boult, was traded by Delhi Capitals with Mumbai Indians ahead of the upcoming season. The seasoned Kiwi left-arm speedster made his IPL debut in 2014 and played for DC in the 2018 and 2019 season. He has 38 IPL wickets from 33 games, the BCCI announced through a media release.

In another trade-off, pace bowler Ankit Rajpoot will represent Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2020 after a successful trade by Kings XI Punjab. The right-arm fast bowler who joined KXIP in 2018 has played 23 IPL matches and has 22 wickets under his belt.

Rajpoot put in one of the most memorable bowling performances ever when he claimed 5/14 in a league game in the 2018 season against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He remains the only uncapped player to have a five-wicket haul in the IPL.