It's shame to leave IPL midway when team is winning: Moeen Ali

By Pti
Royal Challengers Bangalore star Moeen Ali
Royal Challengers Bangalore star Moeen Ali

Bengaluru, April 24: Royal Challengers Bangalore star Moeen Ali, who is set to leave for England to prepare for the World Cup, said leaving the IPL midway is a shame, especially when there is a slim chance of his team making it into the semi-final if they win all the remaining games.

However, he said that he would keep an eye on how RCB is shaping up, before the RCB-Kings XI Punjab clash which is set to take place at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday (April 24).

"It's not ideal. I think it's worse when there are three games to go. If there were 6, 7 games, it was a little more understandable.

"And knowing that there could be a chance of going through if we win all our games, then you miss out on a potential semifinal and stuff, but I will definitely keep an eye out and see how they are going, hoping that we are winning all our games," he told reporters on the eve of the match.

Replying to a query, Ali said IPL has helped him prepare well for the world cup as it gave him an opportunity to rub shoulders with foreign players and get enough time at the nets to improve skills.

Asked if he preferred batting up the order for RCB, Ali said this would not bother him much.

"We tried left and right combination to make it tougher for the bowlers and fielders. ... I may prefer to come in as early as possible. I am not to worried until the team is winning and I am doing okay," he said.

On RCB depending too much on AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli, Ali said it was very difficult for a team to rely on two batsmen.

"... My job is to come and score some runs as quickly as AB and Virat and take the game away from the opposition, if one of them fails to get a start," he said.

Ali said Dale Steyn's presence has strengthened RCB's bowling attack as the South African express has picked wickets in the first four overs, which helps a team win most of the time, Ali said.

"Dale has been a huge impact. We did not take wickets in the powerplays. If you take four wickets in powerplays, most of the time you win matches.

He has been a class act. The way he swings the ball is a brave thing to do. Probably that has been the missing factor, which cost us games," he said.

Asked if he needs to bowl more, Ali said as long as the team was winning, these things did not worry him much.

"It is a small ground here. I observed in the last match that seamers were hard to score off.

"I really did not get the window to bowl against KKR when Andre Russel came in. But, as long as you are winning, you really don't worry too much," he said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 9:40 [IST]
