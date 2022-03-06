Jadeja joins unique list for all-round display as Ashwin moves into top 10 for most wickets in Test

Jadeja achieved the feat on day 3 of the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka as he took five wickets in the first innings after an unbeaten knock of 175 earlier on day 2 which helped India post 574/8 declared.

Jadeja joined the likes of Vinoo Mankad, Denis Atkinson, Polly Umrigar, Gary Sobers and Mushtaq Mohammad in the list of players to have achieved the unique feat. He became the sixth player and the feat was achieved after a gap of 29 years.

Here is the list of cricketers with score of 150+ and 5 wicket haul in same Test:

Vinoo Mankad (India) - 184 & 5 for 196 vs England in 1952

Denis Atkinson (West Indies) - 219 & 5 for 56 vs Australia in 1955

Polly Umrigar (India) - 172 not out & 5 for 107 vs West Indies in 1962

Gary Sobers (West Indies) - 174 & 5 for 41 vs England in 1966

Mushtaq Mohammed (Pakistan) - 201 & 5 for 49 vs New Zealand in 1973

Ravindra Jadeja (India) - 175 not out & 5 for 41 vs Sri Lanka in 2022

Resuming Day 3 at 138/4 in the first innings, overnight batters Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka added 53 runs more to the total in the first hour, but once Jasprit Bumrah got the better of Asalanka (29), Sri Lanka collapsed.

In the end, Sri Lanka was bundled out for 174, handing India a lead of 400 runs and the hosts enforced the follow-on.

While Jadeja ended with figures of 5 for 41, his spin partner Ravichandran Ashwin, who also scored 61 with the bat, moved into the top 10 bowlers for most wickets in Test cricket with figures of 2 for 49.

Later, Ashwin claimed three wickets in the second innings to leapfrog legendary Kapil Dev as second highest Indian wicket-taker in Tests with 435 scalps.

The senior Indian off-spinner is now 5 wickets shy off ecllipsing South Africa pacer Dale Steyn, who is seventh in the list for most Test wickets with 439 wickets.

Here is the list of top 10 wicket-takers in Test cricket:

PLAYER MATCHES WICKETS Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) 133 800 Shane Warne (Australia) 145 708 James Anderson (England) 169 640 Anil Kumble (India) 132 619 Glenn McGrath (Australia) 124 563 Stuart Broad (England) 152 537 Courtney Walsh (West Indies) 132 519 Dale Steyn (South Africa) 93 439 R Ashwin (India) 85 435 Kapil Dev (India) 131 434