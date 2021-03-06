Jasprit Bumrah wedding: Why rumour of India pacer's marriage with actress Anupama Parameshwaram is trending

According to ANI, sources in the BCCI claimed that the Gujarat pacer is set to get married soon and has taken leave to prepare for the big day. "He informed the BCCI that he is getting married and has taken the leave to help in preparations for the big day," the source told ANI.

Jasprit Bumrah wedding: Who is going to be 'Jassi Ki Dulhaniya'?

As per rumour mills, the cricketer has taken a leaf out of his India captain Virat Kohli's book as he's going to get married to an actress. Social media is abuzz that Bumrah is going to tie the knot with south actress Anupama Parameshwaram.

Anupama is a Malayalam and Telugu actress and is known for her acting in hit movies like 'Premam' and 'Kodi'. He has also played the female lead roles in Sathamanam Bhavati and Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi.

There have been reports of link-up between Anupama and India quick in the past as well but the actor has quashed them but there's no stopping fans as they are scouting through the 25-year-old actor's Instagram handle to get a clue if the rumours are actually true.

The reason behind the rumours of Anupama tying the knot with Bumrah gained pace after the south actress informed her fans that she was flying to Dwarka, Gujarat. The city's proximity to Bumrah's hometown Ahmedabad and their link-up rumours in the past fueled the rumours the marriage.

The 27-year-old right-arm seamer pulled his name from the fourth Test against and will also miss the upcoming limited-overs series against England due to his wedding and the cricketer will now be directly seen in action during the IPL 2021, playing for his franchise Mumbai Indians.