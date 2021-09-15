Just in: IPL 2021 to allow fans in the stadium; Here's where you can buy tickets

This match will be a momentous occasion as IPL 2021 will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to Covid-19 situation.

"Fans can buy tickets starting September 16 for the remainder of the tournament on the official website www.iplt20.com. Tickets can also be purchased on PlatinumList.net," stated a media release by the IPL.

Matches will be played at Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi with limited seating available keeping in mind the Covid protocols and UAE government regulations.

This is the second phase of the IPL as the first part of the IPL 2021 was cut short on May 4 as the Covi-19 cases surged in India. Later the tournament was shifted to the UAE.

The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians.

The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings. In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi.

The BCCI has come up with a 46-page health advisory that lays down all the pointers that everyone associated with the IPL 2021 needs to follow in order to ensure the smooth functioning of the league.

This assumes bigger significance because recently the fifth Test between India and England at Manchester was cancelled after head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach B Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and assistant physio Yogesh Parmar were tested positive for the virus.