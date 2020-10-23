Kapil Dev suffers heart attack; 61-year-old legendary India all-rounder undergoes angioplasty

The 61-year-old former Indian captain is the first player to lead India to 50-over World Cup triumph in 1983 in the tournament held in England. India had then beaten West Indies in the World Cup final at Lord's.

For long time, Kapil Dev was the highest-wicket taker for India in Tests and ODIs, until Anil Kumble overtook him. Kapil Dev has played 131 Tests for India and made 5248 runs at 31.1 with 8 hundreds and 27 fifties. Kapil hitting Eddie Hemmings for four sixes in a row at Lord's to avoid follow-on in the 1991 Test is still an enduring memory.

Kapil Dev, one of the finest all-rounders of 80s with Imran Khan, Ian Botham and Richard Hadlee, has taken 434 Test wickets. Kapil has played 225 ODIs for India and made 3783 runs at 23.79 with a hundred and 14 half-centuries. His lone hundred in ODIs came against Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup, a swashbuckling unbeaten 175 at Tunbridge Wells, England.

He has also captured 253 ODIs wickets, that includes a hat-trick in ODIs.

After his retirement Kapil Dec has donned several hats. He became India coach in 1999 for a brief period but the stint was unsavoury and he was also member of the selection panel. Later, Kapil Dev was a member of the CAC (Cricket Advisory Panel) that led the selection of India coaches.

There were controversies too in his career when former India all-rounder Manoj Prabhkar dragged his into match-fixing scandal in 2000 but the all-rounder denied all the allegations. In the mid 2000s, Kapil Dev led the formation of now-defunct Indian Cricket League (ICL) which was not recognised by the BCCI. The BCCI imposed sanctions on him but later accorded amnesty and welcomed him back to the fold.