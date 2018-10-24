Cricket

Kohli 10000: Virat Kohli in numbers

Virat Kohli becomes the fastest batsman to reach 10000 runs in ODIs

Bengaluru, October 24: India skipper Virat Kohli became the fastest batsmen to reach the 10000-run mark in ODI cricket. He beat Sachin Tendulkar's mark during the second ODI against the West Indies at Visakhapatnam on Wednesday (October).

Here's MyKhel presenting some glittering stats from Kohli's awesome journey. And he reached from 9000 to 10000 in just 11 innings. He also made his 37th ODI hundred. Kohli had made his 36th century in the first ODI against the West Indies at Guwahati on Sunday. He also overtook Ricky Ponting as the batsman with most 100s in the No 3 slot.

Kohli has 30 hundreds at No 3 slot while Ponting made 29. To make it in context, Kohli made 30 centuries in 153 innings and Ponting took 330 innings for his 29. Phew!

1. Fastest to 10K

Inngs: 205

Tendulkar 259

Days from debut: 3270

Rahul Dravid: 3969

Balls taken: 10813

Sanath Jayasuriya 11296

Highest avg: 59.17

Dhoni 51.30

2. Fewest innings to reach 4000 ODI runs at home

Virat Kohli - 78 inns

Sachin Tendulkar - 92 inns

MS Dhoni - 99 inns

3. Most runs for India vs WI in ODIs

Virat Kohli: 1574* in 29 inns

Sachin Tendulkar: 1573 Runs in 39 inns

Rahul Dravid: 1348 Runs

Sourav Ganguly: 1142 Runs

4. Virat Kohli in previous ODIs at Visakhapatnam

118 v Aus 2010

117 v WI 2011

99 v WI 2013

65 v NZ 2016

