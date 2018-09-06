Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

KPL 2018 Final: Live Updates: Bengaluru Blasters vs Bijapur Bulls

Live Blog
Written By:

Bengaluru Blasters take on Bijapur Bulls in the KPL 2018 final
Bengaluru Blasters take on Bijapur Bulls in the KPL 2018 final

Mysuru, September 6: After weeks of exciting cricket, the KPL 2018 has come to its final clash and Bengaluru Blasters will face Bijapur Bulls at the SDNR Wadiyar stadium here on Thursday (September 6).

KPL 2018 FINAL: LIVE SCORE

How the teams match up? Who will handle the pressure of the big match better? Questions are galore and MyKhel brings you the live coverage of KPL 2018 title clash. Get ready for BisiBisiCrickettu.

08:15 pm

Blasters are 97/9 and they have just four balls left in the innings. Trouble

08:13 pm

Blasters are 97/9 and they have just four balls left in the innings. Trouble

08:08 pm

Blasters are 92/8 in 18.3 overs - Abhishek departs. What a fall!

08:06 pm

Blasters are 92/7 as Arshdeep Brar goes in the 18.2 overs.

07:59 pm

Cariappa ends his four-over spell conceding just 13 runs and he picked up a wicket. Spinners have been very good for Bulls this evening

07:55 pm

Wicket no 6 down for Blasters as Bhandage goes to Appanna - his third wicket and Blasters are 80/6. All they have is just over 4 overs to create some force

07:45 pm

Bhandage hammers a six as Blasters looking for momentum. And they need plenty too

07:40 pm

5th wicket down for Blasters at 59. Shreyas Gopal perishes to KC Cariappa. They are stuttering

07:34 pm

55 for 4 are Blasters after 11 overs. Pavan Deshpande departed for 9

07:19 pm

KB Pawan falls to left-arm spinner KP Appanna for 22 and Blasters are 41/3 after 8 overs.

07:11 pm

KB Pawan completes 1000 runs in KPL. Riveting passage - first six for Blasters in this game by Pawan. Two brilliant saves on the field for Bulls by skipper Bharath Chipli and young 'keeper Shrijith

07:08 pm

Two players with identical name are the crease for Blasters - KB Pawan and Pavan Deshpande

06:59 pm

Robin edged one off Naveen to Shrijith behind the wicket. Blasters are 20/2 in 3.1 overs. Big blow that is

06:55 pm

When in flow Uthappa is a good sight to watch. He has already crunched two fours and looks good for more

06:48 pm

Blasters are batting and they are 3/1 after first over. They lost Chetan Williams in that over. KB Pawan and skipper Robin Uthappa are at crease

06:26 pm

They have been the voice and eyes of KPL 2018

06:23 pm

Mysuru is ready to host the KPL 2018 final.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Thursday, September 6, 2018, 18:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 6, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue