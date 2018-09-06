KPL 2018 Final: Live Updates: Bengaluru Blasters vs Bijapur Bulls

Mysuru, September 6: After weeks of exciting cricket, the KPL 2018 has come to its final clash and Bengaluru Blasters will face Bijapur Bulls at the SDNR Wadiyar stadium here on Thursday (September 6).
How the teams match up? Who will handle the pressure of the big match better? Questions are galore and MyKhel brings you the live coverage of KPL 2018 title clash. Get ready for BisiBisiCrickettu.
Blasters are 97/9 and they have just four balls left in the innings. Trouble
Blasters are 92/8 in 18.3 overs - Abhishek departs. What a fall!
Blasters are 92/7 as Arshdeep Brar goes in the 18.2 overs.
Cariappa ends his four-over spell conceding just 13 runs and he picked up a wicket. Spinners have been very good for Bulls this evening
Wicket no 6 down for Blasters as Bhandage goes to Appanna - his third wicket and Blasters are 80/6. All they have is just over 4 overs to create some force
Bhandage hammers a six as Blasters looking for momentum. And they need plenty too
5th wicket down for Blasters at 59. Shreyas Gopal perishes to KC Cariappa. They are stuttering
55 for 4 are Blasters after 11 overs. Pavan Deshpande departed for 9
KB Pawan falls to left-arm spinner KP Appanna for 22 and Blasters are 41/3 after 8 overs.
KB Pawan completes 1000 runs in KPL. Riveting passage - first six for Blasters in this game by Pawan. Two brilliant saves on the field for Bulls by skipper Bharath Chipli and young 'keeper Shrijith
Two players with identical name are the crease for Blasters - KB Pawan and Pavan Deshpande
Robin edged one off Naveen to Shrijith behind the wicket. Blasters are 20/2 in 3.1 overs. Big blow that is
When in flow Uthappa is a good sight to watch. He has already crunched two fours and looks good for more
Blasters are batting and they are 3/1 after first over. They lost Chetan Williams in that over. KB Pawan and skipper Robin Uthappa are at crease
Mysuru is ready to host the KPL 2018 final.
