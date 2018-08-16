Cricket

KPL 2018 Live: Bijapur Bulls vs Hubli Tigers: Bulls win toss, elect to bat first

Bijapur Bulls will face Hubli Tigers in the second match of the KPL 2018
Bengaluru, August 16: In the second match of the KPL 2018, Bijapur Bulls and Hubli Tigers will come face to face seeking a victorious start to their campaign in this edition. MyKhel brings you the live coverage of the match.

On Wednesday (August 15), Bengaluru Blasters beat defending champions Belagavi Panthers by 67 runs in the tournament opener.

07:29 pm

Bulls have lost their way here. Two wickets and just 55 on board and they are fast nearing halfway mark

07:12 pm

After 6 Power Play Blocks, Bulls are 38/1 and Chipli looks good here, hammered a six off spinner Anil

07:04 pm

Chipli, a former Karnataka batsman, get a move on here getting a couple of boundaries

06:49 pm

WICKET 1. Vinay Kumar has given marching orders to Shishir Bhavane, caught behind by Nitin Bille and Bulls are 1/1 in 0.5 overs.

06:47 pm

Welcome all. Bijapur Bulls have won the toss and elected to bat. R Vinay Kumar is opening the bowling for Hubli Tigers while Bharath Chipli and Shishir Bhavane are opening batsmen for Bulls.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 16, 2018, 18:43 [IST]
