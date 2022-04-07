Cricket
Most Expensive Over in IPL: Daniel Sams joins list topped by Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel leads the list for most expensive over in IPL
Harshal Patel leads the list for most expensive over in IPL

Pune, April 7: Mumbai Indians all-rounder Daniel Sams joined the list for most expensive over in the Indian Premier League (IPL), currently topped by Harshal Patel, after being taken to the cleaners by Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder and compatriot Pat Cummins.

Cummins equalled the record for the fastest fifty in IPL history by smashing Sams for 35 runs in the 16th over to help KKR chase down 162 at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday (April 6).

The Australian Test captain, who played his first match of IPL 2022, scored 56 off 15 balls. While he equalled KL Rahul's record of 14-ball fifty record, Cummins also added his compatriot in an unwanted list.

IPL 2022: Pat Cummins scores joint-fastest fifty in IPL history to steer KKR home against MIIPL 2022: Pat Cummins scores joint-fastest fifty in IPL history to steer KKR home against MI

Cummins walked out to bat at number 7 and attacked the MI bowlers from the start, hitting as many as 6 sixes and 4 fours. It was Jasprit Bumrah and Sams, who were at the wrong end of the carnage as Cummins wanted to payback from earlier after being hit for 23 runs.

Cummins was hit for 3 sixes in the final over of MI innings by veteran Kieron Pollard and in response, the Australian paid in full. First up, he hit Bumrah and Tymal Mills for a six and a four each in the 14th and 15th over respectively.

Then came the 16th over bolwed by the left-arm pacer Sams, who eventually ended up bowling one of the most expensive over in IPL history.

Cummins welcomed Sams into the attack with a six followed by a four and then back-to-back sixes before a waist high no-ball caught at the boundary by Suryakumar Yadav gave him a reprieve.

Even that no-ball helped Cummins add two runs and get back on strike for the free hit, which was hit for a boundary and the last delivery of the over went for a six to seal the tie as Sams conceded 35 runs in the over.

However, Sam does not top the list for most runs conceded in a over as that record is still held by Harshal Patel and Prashanth Parmeswaran, who have conceded 37 runs each.

Now, here is a look at the most expensive over in IPL list:

BOWLER (TEAM) RUNS CONCEDED VERSUS YEAR
Harshal Patel (Royal Challengers Bangalore) 37 Chennai Super Kings 2021
Prashanth Parmeswaran (Kochi Tuskers Kerala) 37 Royal Challengers Bangalore 2011
Daniel Sams (Mumbai Indians) 35 Kolkata Knight Riders 2022
Parwinder Awana (Kings XI Punjab) 33 Chennai Super Kings 2014
Ravi Bopara (Punjab Kings XI Punjab) 33 Kolkata Knight Riders 2010
Rahul Sharma (Pune Warriors India) 31 Royal Challengers Bangalore 2012
Dwayne Bravo (Gujarat Lions) 30 Royal Challengers Bangalore 2016
Sam Curran (Chennai Super Kings) 30 Kolkata Knight Riders 2021
Sheldon Cottrell (Kings XI Punjab) 30 Rajasthan Royals 2020
Shivil Kaushik (Gujarat Lions) 30 Royal Challengers Banglore 2016
Andrew Symonds (Deccan Chargers) 30 Delhi Daredevils 2008
Johan van der Wath (Royal Challengers Bangalore) 30 Kings XI Punjab 2011
Chris Jordan (Kings XI Punjab) 30 Delhi Capitals 2020
Lungi Ngidi (Chennai Super Kings) 30 Rajasthan Royals 2020
Odean Smith (Punjab Kings) 30 Kolkata Knight Riders 2022
