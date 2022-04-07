Most Expensive Over in IPL: Daniel Sams joins list topped by Harshal Patel

Pune, April 7: Mumbai Indians all-rounder Daniel Sams joined the list for most expensive over in the Indian Premier League (IPL), currently topped by Harshal Patel, after being taken to the cleaners by Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder and compatriot Pat Cummins.
Cummins equalled the record for the fastest fifty in IPL history by smashing Sams for 35 runs in the 16th over to help KKR chase down 162 at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday (April 6).
The Australian Test captain, who played his first match of IPL 2022, scored 56 off 15 balls. While he equalled KL Rahul's record of 14-ball fifty record, Cummins also added his compatriot in an unwanted list.
Cummins walked out to bat at number 7 and attacked the MI bowlers from the start, hitting as many as 6 sixes and 4 fours. It was Jasprit Bumrah and Sams, who were at the wrong end of the carnage as Cummins wanted to payback from earlier after being hit for 23 runs.
Cummins was hit for 3 sixes in the final over of MI innings by veteran Kieron Pollard and in response, the Australian paid in full. First up, he hit Bumrah and Tymal Mills for a six and a four each in the 14th and 15th over respectively.
Then came the 16th over bolwed by the left-arm pacer Sams, who eventually ended up bowling one of the most expensive over in IPL history.
Cummins welcomed Sams into the attack with a six followed by a four and then back-to-back sixes before a waist high no-ball caught at the boundary by Suryakumar Yadav gave him a reprieve.
Even that no-ball helped Cummins add two runs and get back on strike for the free hit, which was hit for a boundary and the last delivery of the over went for a six to seal the tie as Sams conceded 35 runs in the over.
However, Sam does not top the list for most runs conceded in a over as that record is still held by Harshal Patel and Prashanth Parmeswaran, who have conceded 37 runs each.
Now, here is a look at the most expensive over in IPL list:
|BOWLER (TEAM)
|RUNS CONCEDED
|VERSUS
|YEAR
|Harshal Patel (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
|37
|Chennai Super Kings
|2021
|Prashanth Parmeswaran (Kochi Tuskers Kerala)
|37
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|2011
|Daniel Sams (Mumbai Indians)
|35
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2022
|Parwinder Awana (Kings XI Punjab)
|33
|Chennai Super Kings
|2014
|Ravi Bopara (Punjab Kings XI Punjab)
|33
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2010
|Rahul Sharma (Pune Warriors India)
|31
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|2012
|Dwayne Bravo (Gujarat Lions)
|30
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|2016
|Sam Curran (Chennai Super Kings)
|30
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2021
|Sheldon Cottrell (Kings XI Punjab)
|30
|Rajasthan Royals
|2020
|Shivil Kaushik (Gujarat Lions)
|30
|Royal Challengers Banglore
|2016
|Andrew Symonds (Deccan Chargers)
|30
|Delhi Daredevils
|2008
|Johan van der Wath (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
|30
|Kings XI Punjab
|2011
|Chris Jordan (Kings XI Punjab)
|30
|Delhi Capitals
|2020
|Lungi Ngidi (Chennai Super Kings)
|30
|Rajasthan Royals
|2020
|Odean Smith (Punjab Kings)
|30
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2022
