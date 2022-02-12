Most Expensive Player in IPL 2022 Auction: Full List of Highest Paid Players So Far

Bengaluru, February 12: Indian wicketkeeper-battter Ishan Kishan became the second most expensive Indian buy in Indian Premier League history at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, held in Bengaluru on Saturday (February 12).
Mumbai Indians were locked in an intense bidding war to bring back Kishan, who was part of the Mumbai-based franchise for the past few seasons, and landed him for whopping Rs 15.25 Crore.
Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who was bought by Delhi Daredevils (now known as Delhi Capitals) for Rs 16 Crore, still holds the tag for most expensive Indian buy in IPL.
Chennai Super Kings also bought back their former player Deepak Chahar for Rs 14 Crore, making the Indian pacer the second most expensive buy at the 2022 auction.
Also during the IPL 2022 auction, Indian batter Shreyas Iyer, Indian all-rounder Harshal Patel, Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga and West Indies wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran were among the most expensive buys.
Iyer, bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 12.25 Crore, was the first player to cross the Rs 10 Crore mark. Patel was later bought for Rs 10.75 Crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore, who also brought back Hasaranga for the same price.
Most Expensive Player in IPL History: Full List of Highest Paid Players in Each IPL Season
Pooran also was sold for Rs 10.75 Crore to Sunrisers Hyderabad, who also bought India all-rounder Washington Sundar for Rs 8.75 Crore.
Speaking of Indian all-rounders, Krunal Pandya was sold to new comers Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8.25 Crore, while Nitish Rana was bought back by KKR for Rs 8 Crore.
Meanwhile, South African pacer Kagiso Rabada was sold for Rs 9.25 Crore to Punjab Kings, who also bought Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan for Rs 8.25 Crore.
Shreyas Iyer IPL 2022 Auction Price and Team: Kolkata Knight Riders buy Shreyas for Rs 12.25 crore, may lead
West Indies pair Jason Holder and Shimron Hetmyer also earned big bucks, bought by Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals respectively.
While most players had takers, some of them including former India batter Suresh Raina remained unsold. However, the players, who are unsold may return for the express auction later.
IPL Auction 2022: Shocking! Suresh Raina, Steve Smith remain unsold
Here is a full list of the most expensive players so far in the IPL 2022 Auction:
|Player Name
|Country
|Base Price in INR
|Winning Bid in INR
|Team
|Ishan Kishan
|India
|2 Crore
|15.25 Crore
|Mumbai Indians
|Deepak Chahar
|India
|2 Crore
|14 Crore
|Chennai Super Kings
|Shreyas Iyer
|India
|2 Crore
|12.25 Crore
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Harshal Patel
|India
|2 Crore
|10.75 Crore
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|Sri Lanka
|1 Crore
|10.75 Crore
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Nicholas Pooran
|West Indies
|1.50 Crore
|10.75 Crore
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Prasidh Krishna
|India
|1 Crore
|10 Crore
|Rajasthan Royals
|Kagiso Rabada
|South Africa
|2 Crore
|9.25 Crore
|Punjab Kings
|Jason Holder
|West Indies
|1.50 Crore
|8.75 Crore
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Washington Sundar
|India
|1.50 Crore
|8.75 Crore
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Shimron Hetmyer
|West Indies
|1.50 Crore
|8.50 Crore
|Rajasthan Royals
|Shikhar Dhawan
|India
|2 Crore
|8.25 Crore
|Punjab Kings
|Krunal Pandya
|India
|2 Crore
|8.25 Crore
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Trent Boult
|New Zealand
|2 Crore
|8 Crore
|Rajasthan Royals
|Nitish Rana
|India
|1 Crore
|8 Crore
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Devdutt Padikkal
|India
|2 Crore
|7.75 Crore
|Rajasthan Royals
|Pat Cummins
|Australia
|2 Crore
|7.25 Crore
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Faf Du Plessis
|South Africa
|2 Crore
|7 Crore
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Quinton De Kock
|South Africa
|2 Crore
|6.75 Crore
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Ambati Rayudu
|India
|2 Crore
|6.75 Crore
|Chennai Super Kings
|Jonny Bairstow
|England
|1.50 Crore
|6.75 Crore
|Punjab Kings
|Mitchell Marsh
|Australia
|2 Crore
|6.50 Crore
|Delhi Capitals
|Mohammad Shami
|India
|2 Crore
|6.25 Crore
|Gujarat Titans
|David Warner
|Australia
|2 Crore
|6.25 Crore
|Delhi Capitals
|Deepak Hooda
|India
|75 Lakh
|5.75 Crore
|Lucknow Super Giants
|R. Ashwin
|India
|2 Crore
|5 Crore
|Rajasthan Royals
|Manish Pandey
|India
|1 Crore
|4.60 Crore
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Dwayne Bravo
|West Indies
|2 Crore
|4.40 Crore
|Chennai Super Kings
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.