Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Most Fifties in IPL History: David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan stretch lead on top in IPL 2022

By
David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan sit on top of most fifties in IPL history list
David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan sit on top of most fifties in IPL history list

Bengaluru, May 5: David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan have continued their dominance in the Indian Premier League with consistent knocks including fifties in the ongoing IPL 2022.

A total of 168 players have scored fifties in the IPL since it's inception and the duo have stretched the gap from the chasing pack at the top as the players with most fifties. While Warner leads the list with 52 fifties, Dhawan sits in second with 47 fifties.

Dhawan is also the second player to aggregate over 6000 runs and has scored almost 700 fours in the cash-rich league. Warner, meanwhile, is the top run-getter among overseas players.

Serial run-scorers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who have found runs hard to come by in the current season are still in the top four in the overall list due to their performances in the previous seasons.

Most Hundreds in IPL History: Jos Buttler and KL Rahul close in on leader in IPL 2022Most Hundreds in IPL History: Jos Buttler and KL Rahul close in on leader in IPL 2022

Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and KL Rahul also continue to make stride in the list with consistent knocks for their teams in IPL 2022. The trio also feature in the most hundreds in IPL list. Now, here is a look at the Top 50 most fifties in IPL history list:

Player 50s Matches
David Warner 52 157
Shikhar Dhawan 47 202
Virat Kohli 43 218
Rohit Sharma 40 222
AB de Villiers 40 184
Suresh Raina 39 205
Gautam Gambhir 36 154
Chris Gayle 31 142
KL Rahul 29 104
Ajinkya Rahane 28 156
Robin Uthappa 27 203
MS Dhoni 24 230
Faf du Plessis 24 111
Ambati Rayudu 22 185
Shane Watson 21 145
Manish Pandey 21 160
Shaun Marsh 20 71
Dinesh Karthik 19 224
Shreyas Iyer 18 97
Quinton de Kock 18 87
Kane Williamson 18 72
Sanju Samson 17 131
Jacques Kallis 17 98
Dwayne Smith 17 91
Kieron Pollard 16 187
Virender Sehwag 16 104
Suryakumar Yadav 16 122
Rishabh Pant 15 93
Aaron Finch 15 91
Nitish Rana 15 87
Michael Hussey 15 59
Jos Buttler 14 75
JP Duminy 14 83
Yusuf Pathan 13 174
Brendon McCullum 13 109
Parthiv Patel 13 139
Yuvraj Singh 13 132
Murali Vijay 13 106
Sachin Tendulkar 13 78
Glenn Maxwell 13 105
Mayank Agarwal 12 109
Shubman Gill 12 68
Prithvi Shaw 12 62
Steve Smith 11 103
David Miller 11 99
Rahul Dravid 11 89
Adam Gilchrist 11 80
Ishan Kishan 11 70
Subramaniam Badrinath 11 95
Lendl Simmons 11 29
KL Rahul and Jos Buttler lead the charts for batting performances in IPL 2022
KL Rahul and Jos Buttler lead the charts for batting performances in IPL 2022

In fact in the ongoing IPL 2022, Buttler and Rahul are battling out for the orange cap. Buttler, the current leading run-getter, has scored 3 fifties so far alongside Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Warner, Dhawan, Aiden Markram, Hardik Pandya and Liam Livingstone.

Here is a look at the top 10 most fifties in IPL 2022 list:

Sl No. Player Innings 50s
1 David Warner (DC) 7 3
2 Suryakumar Yadav (MI) 7 3
3 Aiden Markram (SRH) 9 3
4 Hardik Pandya (GT) 9 3
5 Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) 10 3
6 Liam Livingstone (PBKS) 10 3
7 Jos Buttler (RR) 10 3
8 Deepak Hooda (LSG) 10 3
9 Devon Conway (CSK) 3 2
10 Shivam Dube (CSK) 8 2
Comments

MORE IPL NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IPL 2022 | Raina bats for Pant
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

IPL 2022 Predictions
Match 50 May 5 2022, 07:30 PM
Delhi
Hyderabad
Predict Now
Story first published: Thursday, May 5, 2022, 14:39 [IST]
Other articles published on May 5, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments