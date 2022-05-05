Most Fifties in IPL History: David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan stretch lead on top in IPL 2022

Bengaluru, May 5: David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan have continued their dominance in the Indian Premier League with consistent knocks including fifties in the ongoing IPL 2022.
A total of 168 players have scored fifties in the IPL since it's inception and the duo have stretched the gap from the chasing pack at the top as the players with most fifties. While Warner leads the list with 52 fifties, Dhawan sits in second with 47 fifties.
Dhawan is also the second player to aggregate over 6000 runs and has scored almost 700 fours in the cash-rich league. Warner, meanwhile, is the top run-getter among overseas players.
Serial run-scorers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who have found runs hard to come by in the current season are still in the top four in the overall list due to their performances in the previous seasons.
Most Hundreds in IPL History: Jos Buttler and KL Rahul close in on leader in IPL 2022
Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and KL Rahul also continue to make stride in the list with consistent knocks for their teams in IPL 2022. The trio also feature in the most hundreds in IPL list. Now, here is a look at the Top 50 most fifties in IPL history list:
|Player
|50s
|Matches
|David Warner
|52
|157
|Shikhar Dhawan
|47
|202
|Virat Kohli
|43
|218
|Rohit Sharma
|40
|222
|AB de Villiers
|40
|184
|Suresh Raina
|39
|205
|Gautam Gambhir
|36
|154
|Chris Gayle
|31
|142
|KL Rahul
|29
|104
|Ajinkya Rahane
|28
|156
|Robin Uthappa
|27
|203
|MS Dhoni
|24
|230
|Faf du Plessis
|24
|111
|Ambati Rayudu
|22
|185
|Shane Watson
|21
|145
|Manish Pandey
|21
|160
|Shaun Marsh
|20
|71
|Dinesh Karthik
|19
|224
|Shreyas Iyer
|18
|97
|Quinton de Kock
|18
|87
|Kane Williamson
|18
|72
|Sanju Samson
|17
|131
|Jacques Kallis
|17
|98
|Dwayne Smith
|17
|91
|Kieron Pollard
|16
|187
|Virender Sehwag
|16
|104
|Suryakumar Yadav
|16
|122
|Rishabh Pant
|15
|93
|Aaron Finch
|15
|91
|Nitish Rana
|15
|87
|Michael Hussey
|15
|59
|Jos Buttler
|14
|75
|JP Duminy
|14
|83
|Yusuf Pathan
|13
|174
|Brendon McCullum
|13
|109
|Parthiv Patel
|13
|139
|Yuvraj Singh
|13
|132
|Murali Vijay
|13
|106
|Sachin Tendulkar
|13
|78
|Glenn Maxwell
|13
|105
|Mayank Agarwal
|12
|109
|Shubman Gill
|12
|68
|Prithvi Shaw
|12
|62
|Steve Smith
|11
|103
|David Miller
|11
|99
|Rahul Dravid
|11
|89
|Adam Gilchrist
|11
|80
|Ishan Kishan
|11
|70
|Subramaniam Badrinath
|11
|95
|Lendl Simmons
|11
|29
In fact in the ongoing IPL 2022, Buttler and Rahul are battling out for the orange cap. Buttler, the current leading run-getter, has scored 3 fifties so far alongside Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Warner, Dhawan, Aiden Markram, Hardik Pandya and Liam Livingstone.
Here is a look at the top 10 most fifties in IPL 2022 list:
|Sl No.
|Player
|Innings
|50s
|1
|David Warner (DC)
|7
|3
|2
|Suryakumar Yadav (MI)
|7
|3
|3
|Aiden Markram (SRH)
|9
|3
|4
|Hardik Pandya (GT)
|9
|3
|5
|Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS)
|10
|3
|6
|Liam Livingstone (PBKS)
|10
|3
|7
|Jos Buttler (RR)
|10
|3
|8
|Deepak Hooda (LSG)
|10
|3
|9
|Devon Conway (CSK)
|3
|2
|10
|Shivam Dube (CSK)
|8
|2
