Most Fifties in IPL History: David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan stretch lead on top in IPL 2022

A total of 168 players have scored fifties in the IPL since it's inception and the duo have stretched the gap from the chasing pack at the top as the players with most fifties. While Warner leads the list with 52 fifties, Dhawan sits in second with 47 fifties.

Dhawan is also the second player to aggregate over 6000 runs and has scored almost 700 fours in the cash-rich league. Warner, meanwhile, is the top run-getter among overseas players.

Serial run-scorers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who have found runs hard to come by in the current season are still in the top four in the overall list due to their performances in the previous seasons.

Most Hundreds in IPL History: Jos Buttler and KL Rahul close in on leader in IPL 2022

Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and KL Rahul also continue to make stride in the list with consistent knocks for their teams in IPL 2022. The trio also feature in the most hundreds in IPL list. Now, here is a look at the Top 50 most fifties in IPL history list:

Player 50s Matches David Warner 52 157 Shikhar Dhawan 47 202 Virat Kohli 43 218 Rohit Sharma 40 222 AB de Villiers 40 184 Suresh Raina 39 205 Gautam Gambhir 36 154 Chris Gayle 31 142 KL Rahul 29 104 Ajinkya Rahane 28 156 Robin Uthappa 27 203 MS Dhoni 24 230 Faf du Plessis 24 111 Ambati Rayudu 22 185 Shane Watson 21 145 Manish Pandey 21 160 Shaun Marsh 20 71 Dinesh Karthik 19 224 Shreyas Iyer 18 97 Quinton de Kock 18 87 Kane Williamson 18 72 Sanju Samson 17 131 Jacques Kallis 17 98 Dwayne Smith 17 91 Kieron Pollard 16 187 Virender Sehwag 16 104 Suryakumar Yadav 16 122 Rishabh Pant 15 93 Aaron Finch 15 91 Nitish Rana 15 87 Michael Hussey 15 59 Jos Buttler 14 75 JP Duminy 14 83 Yusuf Pathan 13 174 Brendon McCullum 13 109 Parthiv Patel 13 139 Yuvraj Singh 13 132 Murali Vijay 13 106 Sachin Tendulkar 13 78 Glenn Maxwell 13 105 Mayank Agarwal 12 109 Shubman Gill 12 68 Prithvi Shaw 12 62 Steve Smith 11 103 David Miller 11 99 Rahul Dravid 11 89 Adam Gilchrist 11 80 Ishan Kishan 11 70 Subramaniam Badrinath 11 95 Lendl Simmons 11 29

In fact in the ongoing IPL 2022, Buttler and Rahul are battling out for the orange cap. Buttler, the current leading run-getter, has scored 3 fifties so far alongside Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Warner, Dhawan, Aiden Markram, Hardik Pandya and Liam Livingstone.

Here is a look at the top 10 most fifties in IPL 2022 list:

Sl No. Player Innings 50s 1 David Warner (DC) 7 3 2 Suryakumar Yadav (MI) 7 3 3 Aiden Markram (SRH) 9 3 4 Hardik Pandya (GT) 9 3 5 Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) 10 3 6 Liam Livingstone (PBKS) 10 3 7 Jos Buttler (RR) 10 3 8 Deepak Hooda (LSG) 10 3 9 Devon Conway (CSK) 3 2 10 Shivam Dube (CSK) 8 2