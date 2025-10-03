Most Runs in IND vs WI Test Series: Dhruv Jurel Attains Top Spot - Top Ten Run Scorers, Teamwise Top 5 After 1st Test Day 2

Most Runs in IND vs WI Test Series: After winning the Asia Cup 2025 for a record 9th time, there is no rest for the Indian team as the jubilant squad now turn their attention towards a 2-match Test series at home against the West Indies.
The 1st Test commenced just 4 days after the Asia Cup victory and two days have already been completed. The match is taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat before the 2nd and final Test move down to Delhi's Arun Jaitley, which will commence from 11th October. The 1st Test will conclude on 6th October, if it goes on to the 5th day.
After Day 2, India are currently batting at 448/5 with a good lead of 286 runs. KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja all scored hundreds. Earlier, West Indies were bundled out for just 162 runs.
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|Balls
|SR
|100s
|50s
|4s
|6s
|DC Jurel (IND)
|2025-2025
|1
|1
|-
|125
|125
|125.00
|210
|59.52
|1
|-
|15
|3
|RA Jadeja (IND)
|2025-2025
|1
|1
|1
|104
|104*
|-
|176
|59.09
|1
|-
|6
|5
|KL Rahul (IND)
|2025-2025
|1
|1
|-
|100
|100
|100.00
|197
|50.76
|1
|-
|12
|0
|Shubman Gill (IND)
|2025-2025
|1
|1
|-
|50
|50
|50.00
|100
|50.00
|-
|1
|5
|0
|YBK Jaiswal (IND)
|2025-2025
|1
|1
|-
|36
|36
|36.00
|54
|66.66
|-
|-
|7
|0
|JP Greaves (WI)
|2025-2025
|1
|1
|-
|32
|32
|32.00
|48
|66.66
|-
|-
|4
|0
|SD Hope (WI)
|2025-2025
|1
|1
|-
|26
|26
|26.00
|36
|72.22
|-
|-
|3
|0
|RL Chase (WI)
|2025-2025
|1
|1
|-
|24
|24
|24.00
|43
|55.81
|-
|-
|4
|0
|BA King (WI)
|2025-2025
|1
|1
|-
|13
|13
|13.00
|15
|86.66
|-
|-
|3
|0
|A Athanaze (WI)
|2025-2025
|1
|1
|-
|12
|12
|12.00
|24
|50.00
|-
|-
|2
|0
*Updated after Day 2 on October 3
Dhruv
Jurel
-
125
Ravindra Jadeja - 104
KL Rahul - 100
Shubman Gill - 50
Yashasvi Jaiswal - 36
JP
Greaves
-
32
SD Hope- 26
Roston Chase - 24
BA King - 13
A Athanaze - 12
Fans can catch the live action of the India vs West Indies 2025 Test series on JioHotstar, available via both the website and mobile app across India. Television viewers can tune in to Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD for live coverage, while Hindi commentary will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi.
1st Test: Thursday, October 2 - 9:30 AM
2nd Test: Friday, October 10 - 9:30 AM
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, N Jagadeesan, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Devdutt Padikkal.
West Indies: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Roston Chase (c), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip, Jediah Blades, Kevlon Anderson, Tevin Imlach.