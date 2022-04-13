Most Sixes in IPL: From Rohit Sharma to Hardik Pandya – Indian players with 100+ sixes

Bengaluru, April 13: The Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed a plethora of sixes and fours being struck for fun since the inception of the cash rich league in 2008.
And when it comes to maximums, Chris Gayle, who also holds the record for most runs in T20 cricket, occupies the top spot with 357 sixes in 141 innings for three franchises. The player to follow the West Indian on the list is South Africa star AB de Villiers with 251 sixes in 170 innings.
In third on the overall list, is Rohit Sharma, who also leads the list for Indian players for most sixes, with a total of 231 sixes, while Mahendra Singh Dhoni with 222 sixes and Kieron Pollard with 218 sixes are also part of the 200 club along with Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina.
Over the years, several Indian player also have hit the landmark including veterans like Yuvraj Singh and Yusuf Pathan along side current stars Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul among others.
Hardik Pandya became the latest player to reach the milestone for 100 sixes in IPL. But before the all-rounder, many other Indian players had achieved the feat, while a few rising stars are also closing in on the milestone.
Here is the list of Indian players with most sixes in IPL so far (minimum 100 sixes):
|PLAYER
|INNINGS
|SIXES
|Rohit Sharma
|212
|231
|MS Dhoni
|198
|222
|Virat Kohli
|204
|212
|Suresh Raina
|200
|203
|Robin Uthappa
|191
|180
|Yusuf Pathan
|154
|158
|Ambati Rayudu
|168
|152
|Yuvraj Singh
|126
|149
|Sanju Samson
|121
|141
|KL Rahul
|90
|139
|Shikhar Dhawan
|195
|127
|Dinesh Karthik
|197
|121
|Rishabh Pant
|88
|117
|Manish Pandey
|146
|104
|Hardik Pandya
|89
|100
