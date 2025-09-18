PAK vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: What did Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Say on Next IND vs PAK Match?

Cricket Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025: Junaid Siddique Tops List- Top Ten Wicket-Takers, Teamwise Top 5 on Sep 18 after Pakistan beat UAE

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025: The 17th edition of the Asia Cup is currently unfolding in the United Arab Emirates, showcasing yet another chapter of cricketing rivalry under the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). This year's tournament, played in the T20I format, runs from September 9 to 28 and features eight participating nations.

The teams have been split into two groups for the league phase. Group A brings together India, Pakistan, Oman, and the UAE, while Group B features Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and defending champions Sri Lanka. Each side is playing three matches in the group stage, with the top teams moving on to the Super Four, followed by the knockouts and the title clash in Dubai on September 28.

Matches are being staged across three of the UAE's most prominent venues-Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. Prestigious stadiums such as the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and Sheikh Zayed Stadium are serving as the stage for several marquee fixtures.

In the latest contest on September 17, Pakistan overcame hosts UAE with a commanding 41-run victory in Match 10. The result secured Pakistan a berth in the Super Four. Depending on India's performance against Oman on Friday, the Men in Green are likely to progress as the second-placed team from Group A.

While the race for Super 4 spot is tightening, the individual battle among bowlers is also generating excitement. With the competition entering its decisive phase, the wicket-takers' leaderboard is becoming a central talking point, highlighting the bowlers who have made the biggest impact so far in Asia Cup 2025.

Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025: Top 10 Wicket-Takers on September 18

Player Span Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 Junaid Siddique (UAE) 2025-2025 3 3 54 9.0 - 57 9 4/18 6.33 6.33 6.00 2 - Kuldeep Yadav (IND) 2025-2025 2 2 37 6.1 - 25 7 4/7 3.57 4.05 5.28 1 - Saim Ayub (PAK) 2025-2025 3 3 60 10.0 - 61 6 3/35 10.16 6.10 10.00 - - Rishad Hossain (BAN) 2025-2025 3 3 54 9.0 - 67 4 2/18 16.75 7.44 13.50 - - Mustafizur Rahman (BAN) 2025-2025 3 3 66 11.0 - 85 4 3/28 21.25 7.72 16.50 - - Taskin Ahmed (BAN) 2025-2025 2 2 48 8.0 - 72 4 2/34 18.00 9.00 12.00 - - A Shukla (HKG) 2025-2025 3 3 60 10.0 - 116 4 2/54 29.00 11.60 15.00 - - S Dube (IND) 2025-2025 2 1 12 2.0 - 4 3 3/4 1.33 2.00 4.00 - - Abrar Ahmed (PAK) 2025-2025 3 3 70 11.4 1 41 3 2/13 13.66 3.51 23.33 - - Axar Patel (IND) 2025-2025 2 2 42 7.0 - 31 3 2/18 10.33 4.42 14.00 - -

Asia Cup 2025 Team-wise Top 5 Wicket-Takers

Afghanistan

Noor Ahmad - 3

Rashid Khan - 3

Gulbadin Naib - 2

Azmatullah Omarzai - 2

Fazalhaq Farooqi - 2

Hong Kong

Ayush Shukla - 4

Ateeq Iqbal - 3

Ehsan Khan - 2

Yasim Murtaza- 2

KD Shah- 2

India

Kuldeep Yadav - 7

Shivam Dube - 4

Axar Patel - 3

Jasprit Bumrah - 3

Varun Chakaravarthy - 2

UAE

Junaid Siddique - 9

Simranjeet Singh - 3

Muhammad Jawadullah - 3

Haider Ali- 2

Dhruv Parashar 1

Bangladesh

Rishad Hossain - 4

Mustafizur Rahman - 4

Taskin Ahmed - 4

Tanzim Hasan Sakib - 3

Nasum Ahmed - 2

Pakistan

Saim Ayub - 6

Abrar Ahmed - 3

Shaheen Shah Afridi - 3

Faheem Ashraf - 2

Suyian Muqeem - 2

Sri Lanka

Dushmantha Chameera - 3

Wanindu Hasaranga - 3

Nuwan Thushara - 1

Most Wickets In Asia Cup T20 History

Player Span Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 Rashid Khan (AFG) 2016-2025 10 10 234 39.0 - 252 14 3/22 18.00 6.46 16.71 - - B Kumar (IND) 2016-2022 6 6 138 23.0 3 123 13 5/4 9.46 5.34 10.61 1 1 PW Hasaranga (SL) 2022-2025 8 8 186 31.0 - 222 12 3/21 18.50 7.16 15.50 - - Amjad Javed (UAE) 2016-2016 7 7 138 23.0 - 169 12 3/25 14.08 7.34 11.50 - - HH Pandya (IND) 2016-2025 10 10 201 33.3 1 251 12 3/8 20.91 7.49 16.75 - - Mohammad Naveed (UAE) 2016-2016 7 7 166 27.4 2 145 11 3/14 13.18 5.24 15.09 - - Al-Amin Hossain (BAN) 2016-2016 5 5 101 16.5 - 134 11 3/25 12.18 7.96 9.18 - - Haris Rauf (PAK) 2022-2025 7 7 136 22.4 - 172 10 3/29 17.20 7.58 13.60 - - JJ Bumrah (IND) 2016-2025 7 7 150 25.0 2 141 9 2/27 15.66 5.64 16.66 - - Junaid Siddique (UAE) 2025-2025 3 3 54 9.0 - 57 9 4/18 6.33 6.33 6.00 2 -