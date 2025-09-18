Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025: Junaid Siddique Tops List- Top Ten Wicket-Takers, Teamwise Top 5 on Sep 18 after Pakistan beat UAE

Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025: The 17th edition of the Asia Cup is currently unfolding in the United Arab Emirates, showcasing yet another chapter of cricketing rivalry under the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). This year's tournament, played in the T20I format, runs from September 9 to 28 and features eight participating nations.
The teams have been split into two groups for the league phase. Group A brings together India, Pakistan, Oman, and the UAE, while Group B features Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and defending champions Sri Lanka. Each side is playing three matches in the group stage, with the top teams moving on to the Super Four, followed by the knockouts and the title clash in Dubai on September 28.
Matches are being staged across three of the UAE's most prominent venues-Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. Prestigious stadiums such as the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and Sheikh Zayed Stadium are serving as the stage for several marquee fixtures.
In the latest contest on September 17, Pakistan overcame hosts UAE with a commanding 41-run victory in Match 10. The result secured Pakistan a berth in the Super Four. Depending on India's performance against Oman on Friday, the Men in Green are likely to progress as the second-placed team from Group A.
While the race for Super 4 spot is tightening, the individual battle among bowlers is also generating excitement. With the competition entering its decisive phase, the wicket-takers' leaderboard is becoming a central talking point, highlighting the bowlers who have made the biggest impact so far in Asia Cup 2025.
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Balls
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4
|5
|Junaid Siddique (UAE)
|2025-2025
|3
|3
|54
|9.0
|-
|57
|9
|4/18
|6.33
|6.33
|6.00
|2
|-
|Kuldeep Yadav (IND)
|2025-2025
|2
|2
|37
|6.1
|-
|25
|7
|4/7
|3.57
|4.05
|5.28
|1
|-
|Saim Ayub (PAK)
|2025-2025
|3
|3
|60
|10.0
|-
|61
|6
|3/35
|10.16
|6.10
|10.00
|-
|-
|Rishad Hossain (BAN)
|2025-2025
|3
|3
|54
|9.0
|-
|67
|4
|2/18
|16.75
|7.44
|13.50
|-
|-
|Mustafizur Rahman (BAN)
|2025-2025
|3
|3
|66
|11.0
|-
|85
|4
|3/28
|21.25
|7.72
|16.50
|-
|-
|Taskin Ahmed (BAN)
|2025-2025
|2
|2
|48
|8.0
|-
|72
|4
|2/34
|18.00
|9.00
|12.00
|-
|-
|A Shukla (HKG)
|2025-2025
|3
|3
|60
|10.0
|-
|116
|4
|2/54
|29.00
|11.60
|15.00
|-
|-
|S Dube (IND)
|2025-2025
|2
|1
|12
|2.0
|-
|4
|3
|3/4
|1.33
|2.00
|4.00
|-
|-
|Abrar Ahmed (PAK)
|2025-2025
|3
|3
|70
|11.4
|1
|41
|3
|2/13
|13.66
|3.51
|23.33
|-
|-
|Axar Patel (IND)
|2025-2025
|2
|2
|42
|7.0
|-
|31
|3
|2/18
|10.33
|4.42
|14.00
|-
|-
Afghanistan
Noor
Ahmad
-
3
Rashid Khan - 3
Gulbadin Naib - 2
Azmatullah Omarzai - 2
Fazalhaq Farooqi - 2
Hong Kong
Ayush
Shukla
-
4
Ateeq Iqbal - 3
Ehsan Khan - 2
Yasim Murtaza- 2
KD Shah- 2
India
Kuldeep
Yadav
-
7
Shivam Dube - 4
Axar Patel - 3
Jasprit Bumrah - 3
Varun Chakaravarthy - 2
UAE
Junaid
Siddique
-
9
Simranjeet Singh - 3
Muhammad Jawadullah - 3
Haider Ali- 2
Dhruv Parashar 1
Bangladesh
Rishad
Hossain
-
4
Mustafizur Rahman - 4
Taskin Ahmed - 4
Tanzim Hasan Sakib - 3
Nasum Ahmed - 2
Pakistan
Saim
Ayub
-
6
Abrar Ahmed - 3
Shaheen Shah Afridi - 3
Faheem Ashraf - 2
Suyian Muqeem - 2
Sri Lanka
Dushmantha
Chameera
-
3
Wanindu Hasaranga - 3
Nuwan Thushara - 1
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Balls
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4
|5
|Rashid Khan (AFG)
|2016-2025
|10
|10
|234
|39.0
|-
|252
|14
|3/22
|18.00
|6.46
|16.71
|-
|-
|B Kumar (IND)
|2016-2022
|6
|6
|138
|23.0
|3
|123
|13
|5/4
|9.46
|5.34
|10.61
|1
|1
|PW Hasaranga (SL)
|2022-2025
|8
|8
|186
|31.0
|-
|222
|12
|3/21
|18.50
|7.16
|15.50
|-
|-
|Amjad Javed (UAE)
|2016-2016
|7
|7
|138
|23.0
|-
|169
|12
|3/25
|14.08
|7.34
|11.50
|-
|-
|HH Pandya (IND)
|2016-2025
|10
|10
|201
|33.3
|1
|251
|12
|3/8
|20.91
|7.49
|16.75
|-
|-
|Mohammad Naveed (UAE)
|2016-2016
|7
|7
|166
|27.4
|2
|145
|11
|3/14
|13.18
|5.24
|15.09
|-
|-
|Al-Amin Hossain (BAN)
|2016-2016
|5
|5
|101
|16.5
|-
|134
|11
|3/25
|12.18
|7.96
|9.18
|-
|-
|Haris Rauf (PAK)
|2022-2025
|7
|7
|136
|22.4
|-
|172
|10
|3/29
|17.20
|7.58
|13.60
|-
|-
|JJ Bumrah (IND)
|2016-2025
|7
|7
|150
|25.0
|2
|141
|9
|2/27
|15.66
|5.64
|16.66
|-
|-
|Junaid Siddique (UAE)
|2025-2025
|3
|3
|54
|9.0
|-
|57
|9
|4/18
|6.33
|6.33
|6.00
|2
|-