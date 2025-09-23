Javelin Thrower Sachin Yadav Reflects on His Fourth-Place Finish at World Championships: "I Could Have Done Better"

Cricket Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep Yadav Reclaims Top Spot- Top Ten Wicket-Takers, Teamwise Top 5 on Sep 23 before Pakistan vs Sri Lanka By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 18:11 [IST]

Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025: The Asia Cup 2025 has entered its high-stakes Super Four stage, marking the decisive stretch of the tournament. From Group A, traditional rivals India and Pakistan have advanced, while Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have sealed the top two berths from Group B.

The format remains unchanged - only the two best-performing sides from this round will qualify for the grand finale on September 28 at the Dubai International Stadium. The stage has already delivered drama, with India beating Pakistan in a six-wicket victory on September 21. Attention now turns to another blockbuster clash, as Pakistan prepare to lock horns with Sri Lanka in what promises to be a fiery contest.

While team progress grabs headlines, individual brilliance has also shaped the competition. Bowlers, in particular, have been the game-changers, with both pacers and spinners leaving a significant mark on the tournament.

The wicket-takers' chart has become one of the most closely followed aspects of this stage, as every breakthrough could tilt momentum in these crunch fixtures. With the Super Four battles intensifying, fans and experts are keenly watching which bowlers can carry their form into the final and decide the outcome of this year's championship.

Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025: Top 10 Wicket-Takers on September 23

Player Matches Overs Balls Wkts Avg Runs 4-fers 5-fers Kuldeep Yadav 4 13.1 79 9 8.78 79 1 - Junaid Siddique 3 9.0 54 9 6.33 57 2 - Mustafizur Rahman 4 15.0 90 7 15.00 105 - - Nuwan Thushara 4 16.0 96 6 18.83 113 1 - Saim Ayub 4 13.0 78 6 16.00 96 - - Wanindu Hasaranga 4 16.0 96 5 18.40 92 - - Shivam Dube 4 9.0 54 5 13.60 68 - - Dushmantha Chameera 4 16.0 96 5 25.60 128 - - Shah Faisal 3 12.0 72 5 20.40 102 - - Taskin Ahmed 3 12.0 72 5 21.80 109 - -

Asia Cup 2025 Team-wise Top 5 Wicket-Takers

Afghanistan

Noor Ahmad - 4

Rashid Khan - 3

Gulbadin Naib - 2

Azmatullah Omarzai - 3

Fazalhaq Farooqi - 2

Hong Kong

Ayush Shukla - 4

Ateeq Iqbal - 3

Ehsan Khan - 2

Yasim Murtaza- 2

KD Shah- 2

India

Kuldeep Yadav - 9

Shivam Dube - 5

Axar Patel - 3

Jasprit Bumrah - 3

Varun Chakaravarthy - 2

UAE

Junaid Siddique - 9

Simranjeet Singh - 3

Muhammad Jawadullah - 3

Haider Ali- 2

Dhruv Parashar 1

Bangladesh

Rishad Hossain - 4

Mustafizur Rahman - 7

Taskin Ahmed - 5

Tanzim Hasan Sakib - 3

Mahedi Hasan - 4

Pakistan

Saim Ayub - 6

Abrar Ahmed - 4

Shaheen Shah Afridi - 3

Faheem Ashraf - 3

Suyian Muqeem - 2

Sri Lanka

Dushmantha Chameera - 5

Wanindu Hasaranga - 5

Nuwan Thushara - 6

MD Shanaka- 4

DN Wellalage- 1

Oman

Shah Faisal - 5

Amir Kaleem - 5

Hassnain Shah - 1

S Shrivastava - 1

Mohammad Nadeem - 1

Most Wickets In Asia Cup T20 History

Player Span Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Eco SR 4 5 Rashid Khan (AFG) 2016-2025 11 11 258 43.0 - 275 14 3/22 19.64 6.39 18.42 - - PW Hasaranga (SL) 2022-2025 10 10 234 39.0 - 262 14 3/21 18.71 6.71 16.71 - - HH Pandya (IND) 2016-2025 12 12 243 40.3 1 306 14 3/8 21.85 7.55 17.35 - - B Kumar (IND) 2016-2022 6 6 138 23.0 3 123 13 5/4 9.46 5.34 10.61 1 1 Amjad Javed (UAE) 2016-2016 7 7 138 23.0 - 169 12 3/25 14.08 7.34 11.50 - - Haris Rauf (PAK) 2022-2025 8 8 160 26.4 - 198 12 3/29 16.50 7.42 13.33 - - Mohammad Naveed (UAE) 2016-2016 7 7 166 27.4 2 145 11 3/14 13.18 5.24 15.09 - - Mustafizur Rahman (BAN) 2016-2025 9 9 204 34.0 - 239 11 3/20 21.72 7.02 18.54 - - Al-Amin Hossain (BAN) 2016-2016 5 5 101 16.5 - 134 11 3/25 12.18 7.96 9.18 - - Taskin Ahmed (BAN) 2016-2025 10 10 210 35.0 1 247 10 2/24 24.70 7.05 21.00 - -