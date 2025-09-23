Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep Yadav Reclaims Top Spot- Top Ten Wicket-Takers, Teamwise Top 5 on Sep 23 before Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025: The Asia Cup 2025 has entered its high-stakes Super Four stage, marking the decisive stretch of the tournament. From Group A, traditional rivals India and Pakistan have advanced, while Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have sealed the top two berths from Group B.
The format remains unchanged - only the two best-performing sides from this round will qualify for the grand finale on September 28 at the Dubai International Stadium. The stage has already delivered drama, with India beating Pakistan in a six-wicket victory on September 21. Attention now turns to another blockbuster clash, as Pakistan prepare to lock horns with Sri Lanka in what promises to be a fiery contest.
While team progress grabs headlines, individual brilliance has also shaped the competition. Bowlers, in particular, have been the game-changers, with both pacers and spinners leaving a significant mark on the tournament.
The wicket-takers' chart has become one of the most closely followed aspects of this stage, as every breakthrough could tilt momentum in these crunch fixtures. With the Super Four battles intensifying, fans and experts are keenly watching which bowlers can carry their form into the final and decide the outcome of this year's championship.
|Player
|Matches
|Overs
|Balls
|Wkts
|Avg
|Runs
|4-fers
|5-fers
|Kuldeep Yadav
|4
|13.1
|79
|9
|8.78
|79
|1
|-
|Junaid Siddique
|3
|9.0
|54
|9
|6.33
|57
|2
|-
|Mustafizur Rahman
|4
|15.0
|90
|7
|15.00
|105
|-
|-
|Nuwan Thushara
|4
|16.0
|96
|6
|18.83
|113
|1
|-
|Saim Ayub
|4
|13.0
|78
|6
|16.00
|96
|-
|-
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|4
|16.0
|96
|5
|18.40
|92
|-
|-
|Shivam Dube
|4
|9.0
|54
|5
|13.60
|68
|-
|-
|Dushmantha Chameera
|4
|16.0
|96
|5
|25.60
|128
|-
|-
|Shah Faisal
|3
|12.0
|72
|5
|20.40
|102
|-
|-
|Taskin Ahmed
|3
|12.0
|72
|5
|21.80
|109
|-
|-
Afghanistan
Noor
Ahmad
-
4
Rashid Khan - 3
Gulbadin Naib - 2
Azmatullah Omarzai - 3
Fazalhaq Farooqi - 2
Hong Kong
Ayush
Shukla
-
4
Ateeq Iqbal - 3
Ehsan Khan - 2
Yasim Murtaza- 2
KD Shah- 2
India
Kuldeep
Yadav
-
9
Shivam Dube - 5
Axar Patel - 3
Jasprit Bumrah - 3
Varun Chakaravarthy - 2
UAE
Junaid
Siddique
-
9
Simranjeet Singh - 3
Muhammad Jawadullah - 3
Haider Ali- 2
Dhruv Parashar 1
Bangladesh
Rishad
Hossain
-
4
Mustafizur Rahman - 7
Taskin Ahmed - 5
Tanzim Hasan Sakib - 3
Mahedi Hasan - 4
Pakistan
Saim
Ayub
-
6
Abrar Ahmed - 4
Shaheen Shah Afridi - 3
Faheem Ashraf - 3
Suyian Muqeem - 2
Sri Lanka
Dushmantha
Chameera
-
5
Wanindu Hasaranga - 5
Nuwan Thushara - 6
MD Shanaka- 4
DN Wellalage- 1
Oman
Shah
Faisal
-
5
Amir Kaleem - 5
Hassnain Shah - 1
S Shrivastava - 1
Mohammad Nadeem - 1
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Balls
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|Eco
|SR
|4
|5
|Rashid Khan (AFG)
|2016-2025
|11
|11
|258
|43.0
|-
|275
|14
|3/22
|19.64
|6.39
|18.42
|-
|-
|PW Hasaranga (SL)
|2022-2025
|10
|10
|234
|39.0
|-
|262
|14
|3/21
|18.71
|6.71
|16.71
|-
|-
|HH Pandya (IND)
|2016-2025
|12
|12
|243
|40.3
|1
|306
|14
|3/8
|21.85
|7.55
|17.35
|-
|-
|B Kumar (IND)
|2016-2022
|6
|6
|138
|23.0
|3
|123
|13
|5/4
|9.46
|5.34
|10.61
|1
|1
|Amjad Javed (UAE)
|2016-2016
|7
|7
|138
|23.0
|-
|169
|12
|3/25
|14.08
|7.34
|11.50
|-
|-
|Haris Rauf (PAK)
|2022-2025
|8
|8
|160
|26.4
|-
|198
|12
|3/29
|16.50
|7.42
|13.33
|-
|-
|Mohammad Naveed (UAE)
|2016-2016
|7
|7
|166
|27.4
|2
|145
|11
|3/14
|13.18
|5.24
|15.09
|-
|-
|Mustafizur Rahman (BAN)
|2016-2025
|9
|9
|204
|34.0
|-
|239
|11
|3/20
|21.72
|7.02
|18.54
|-
|-
|Al-Amin Hossain (BAN)
|2016-2016
|5
|5
|101
|16.5
|-
|134
|11
|3/25
|12.18
|7.96
|9.18
|-
|-
|Taskin Ahmed (BAN)
|2016-2025
|10
|10
|210
|35.0
|1
|247
|10
|2/24
|24.70
|7.05
|21.00
|-
|-