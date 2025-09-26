Rio Ngumoha Signs First Professional Contract With Liverpool FC At Just 16 Years Old

Cricket Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep Yadav Swells Lead- Top Ten Wicket-Takers, Teamwise Top 5 on Sep 25 after Pakistan beat Bangladesh

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025: The Asia Cup 2025 has entered its high-stakes Super Four stage, marking the decisive stretch of the tournament. From Group A, traditional rivals India and Pakistan have advanced, while Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have sealed the top two berths from Group B.

The format remains unchanged - only the two best-performing sides from this round will qualify for the grand finale on September 28 at the Dubai International Stadium.

In the last fixture, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh emphatically by 11 runs to qualify for the final of the Asia Cup 2025, where they will face India in the summit clash. The Men in Blue have one match left against Sri Lanka on 26th September, but it would be nothing short of a dead rubber.

While team progress grabs headlines, individual brilliance has also shaped the competition. Bowlers, in particular, have been the game-changers, with both pacers and spinners leaving a significant mark on the tournament.

The wicket-takers' chart has become one of the most closely followed aspects of this stage, as every breakthrough could tilt momentum in these crunch fixtures. Fans and experts are keenly watching which bowlers can carry their form into the final and decide the outcome of this year's championship.

Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025: Top 10 Wicket-Takers on September 26

Player Matches Overs Balls Wkts Avg Runs 4-fers 5-fers Kuldeep Yadav 5 17.1 103 12 8.08 97 1 - Junaid Siddique 3 9.0 54 9 6.33 57 2 - Shaheen Afridi 6 20.5 125 9 16.00 144 - - Mustafizur Rahman 6 23.0 138 9 19.00 171 - - Haris Rauf 4 13.4 82 9 11.67 115 - - Saim Ayub 6 17.0 102 8 14.00 112 - - Rishad Hossain 5 16.0 96 8 14.00 112 - - Taskin Ahmed 4 16.0 96 8 17.12 137 - - Wanindu Hasaranga 5 20.0 120 7 17.00 119 - -

*Updated after PAK vs BAN, Super 4 match on 26th Sep

Asia Cup 2025 Team-wise Top 5 Wicket-Takers

Afghanistan

Noor Ahmad - 4

Rashid Khan - 3

Gulbadin Naib - 2

Azmatullah Omarzai - 3

Fazalhaq Farooqi - 2

Hong Kong

Ayush Shukla - 4

Ateeq Iqbal - 3

Ehsan Khan - 2

Yasim Murtaza- 2

KD Shah- 2

India

Kuldeep Yadav - 12

Shivam Dube - 5

Axar Patel - 4

Jasprit Bumrah - 5

Varun Chakaravarthy - 4

UAE

Junaid Siddique - 9

Simranjeet Singh - 3

Muhammad Jawadullah - 3

Haider Ali- 2

Dhruv Parashar 1

Bangladesh

Rishad Hossain - 8

Mustafizur Rahman - 9

Taskin Ahmed - 8

Tanzim Hasan Sakib - 4

Mahedi Hasan - 6

Pakistan

Saim Ayub - 8

Abrar Ahmed - 5

Shaheen Shah Afridi - 9

Faheem Ashraf - 3

Haris Rauf - 9

Sri Lanka

Dushmantha Chameera - 6

Wanindu Hasaranga - 7

Nuwan Thushara - 6

MD Shanaka- 4

Maheesh Theekshana- 2

Oman

Shah Faisal - 5

Amir Kaleem - 5

Hassnain Shah - 1

S Shrivastava - 1

Mohammad Nadeem - 1

Most Wickets In Asia Cup T20 History

Player Span Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 Haris Rauf (PAK) 2022-2025 10 10 208 34.4 - 268 17 3/29 15.76 7.73 12.23 - - PW Hasaranga (SL) 2022-2025 11 11 258 43.0 - 289 16 3/21 18.06 6.72 16.12 - - Rashid Khan (AFG) 2016-2025 11 11 258 43.0 - 275 14 3/22 19.64 6.39 18.42 - - HH Pandya (IND) 2016-2025 13 13 255 42.3 1 320 14 3/8 22.85 7.52 18.21 - - B Kumar (IND) 2016-2022 6 6 138 23.0 3 123 13 5/4 9.46 5.34 10.61 1 1 Taskin Ahmed (BAN) 2016-2025 11 11 234 39.0 1 275 13 3/28 21.15 7.05 18.00 - - Mustafizur Rahman (BAN) 2016-2025 11 11 252 42.0 - 305 13 3/20 23.46 7.26 19.38 - - Kuldeep Yadav (IND) 2025-2025 5 5 103 17.1 - 97 12 4/7 8.08 5.65 8.58 1 - Amjad Javed (UAE) 2016-2016 7 7 138 23.0 - 169 12 3/25 14.08 7.34 11.50 - - Mohammad Naveed (UAE) 2016-2016 7 7 166 27.4 2 145 11 3/14 13.18 5.24 15.09 - -