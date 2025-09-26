Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep Yadav Swells Lead- Top Ten Wicket-Takers, Teamwise Top 5 on Sep 25 after Pakistan beat Bangladesh

Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025: The Asia Cup 2025 has entered its high-stakes Super Four stage, marking the decisive stretch of the tournament. From Group A, traditional rivals India and Pakistan have advanced, while Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have sealed the top two berths from Group B.
The format remains unchanged - only the two best-performing sides from this round will qualify for the grand finale on September 28 at the Dubai International Stadium.
In the last fixture, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh emphatically by 11 runs to qualify for the final of the Asia Cup 2025, where they will face India in the summit clash. The Men in Blue have one match left against Sri Lanka on 26th September, but it would be nothing short of a dead rubber.
While team progress grabs headlines, individual brilliance has also shaped the competition. Bowlers, in particular, have been the game-changers, with both pacers and spinners leaving a significant mark on the tournament.
The wicket-takers' chart has become one of the most closely followed aspects of this stage, as every breakthrough could tilt momentum in these crunch fixtures. Fans and experts are keenly watching which bowlers can carry their form into the final and decide the outcome of this year's championship.
|Player
|Matches
|Overs
|Balls
|Wkts
|Avg
|Runs
|4-fers
|5-fers
|Kuldeep Yadav
|5
|17.1
|103
|12
|8.08
|97
|1
|-
|Junaid Siddique
|3
|9.0
|54
|9
|6.33
|57
|2
|-
|Shaheen Afridi
|6
|20.5
|125
|9
|16.00
|144
|-
|-
|Mustafizur Rahman
|6
|23.0
|138
|9
|19.00
|171
|-
|-
|Haris Rauf
|4
|13.4
|82
|9
|11.67
|115
|-
|-
|Saim Ayub
|6
|17.0
|102
|8
|14.00
|112
|-
|-
|Rishad Hossain
|5
|16.0
|96
|8
|14.00
|112
|-
|-
|Taskin Ahmed
|4
|16.0
|96
|8
|17.12
|137
|-
|-
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|5
|20.0
|120
|7
|17.00
|119
|-
|-
*Updated after PAK vs BAN, Super 4 match on 26th Sep
Afghanistan
Noor
Ahmad
-
4
Rashid Khan - 3
Gulbadin Naib - 2
Azmatullah Omarzai - 3
Fazalhaq Farooqi - 2
Hong Kong
Ayush
Shukla
-
4
Ateeq Iqbal - 3
Ehsan Khan - 2
Yasim Murtaza- 2
KD Shah- 2
India
Kuldeep
Yadav
-
12
Shivam Dube - 5
Axar Patel - 4
Jasprit Bumrah - 5
Varun Chakaravarthy - 4
UAE
Junaid
Siddique
-
9
Simranjeet Singh - 3
Muhammad Jawadullah - 3
Haider Ali- 2
Dhruv Parashar 1
Bangladesh
Rishad
Hossain
-
8
Mustafizur Rahman - 9
Taskin Ahmed - 8
Tanzim Hasan Sakib - 4
Mahedi Hasan - 6
Pakistan
Saim
Ayub
-
8
Abrar Ahmed - 5
Shaheen Shah Afridi - 9
Faheem Ashraf - 3
Haris Rauf - 9
Sri Lanka
Dushmantha
Chameera
-
6
Wanindu Hasaranga - 7
Nuwan Thushara - 6
MD Shanaka- 4
Maheesh Theekshana- 2
Oman
Shah
Faisal
-
5
Amir Kaleem - 5
Hassnain Shah - 1
S Shrivastava - 1
Mohammad Nadeem - 1
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Balls
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4
|5
|Haris Rauf (PAK)
|2022-2025
|10
|10
|208
|34.4
|-
|268
|17
|3/29
|15.76
|7.73
|12.23
|-
|-
|PW Hasaranga (SL)
|2022-2025
|11
|11
|258
|43.0
|-
|289
|16
|3/21
|18.06
|6.72
|16.12
|-
|-
|Rashid Khan (AFG)
|2016-2025
|11
|11
|258
|43.0
|-
|275
|14
|3/22
|19.64
|6.39
|18.42
|-
|-
|HH Pandya (IND)
|2016-2025
|13
|13
|255
|42.3
|1
|320
|14
|3/8
|22.85
|7.52
|18.21
|-
|-
|B Kumar (IND)
|2016-2022
|6
|6
|138
|23.0
|3
|123
|13
|5/4
|9.46
|5.34
|10.61
|1
|1
|Taskin Ahmed (BAN)
|2016-2025
|11
|11
|234
|39.0
|1
|275
|13
|3/28
|21.15
|7.05
|18.00
|-
|-
|Mustafizur Rahman (BAN)
|2016-2025
|11
|11
|252
|42.0
|-
|305
|13
|3/20
|23.46
|7.26
|19.38
|-
|-
|Kuldeep Yadav (IND)
|2025-2025
|5
|5
|103
|17.1
|-
|97
|12
|4/7
|8.08
|5.65
|8.58
|1
|-
|Amjad Javed (UAE)
|2016-2016
|7
|7
|138
|23.0
|-
|169
|12
|3/25
|14.08
|7.34
|11.50
|-
|-
|Mohammad Naveed (UAE)
|2016-2016
|7
|7
|166
|27.4
|2
|145
|11
|3/14
|13.18
|5.24
|15.09
|-
|-