Cricket Most Wickets in IND vs WI Test Series: Mohammed Siraj Tops List - Top Ten Wicket-Takers, Teamwise Top 5 After 1st Test Day 2 By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Friday, October 3, 2025, 22:33 [IST]

Most Wickets in IND vs WI Test Series: Fresh off their record ninth Asia Cup title, the Indian cricket team has wasted no time, shifting focus to the ongoing two-match Test series against the West Indies at home.

The first Test began just four days after India's triumphant Asia Cup campaign, and two days of play have already been completed at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat. The series will conclude with the second Test at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, starting on October 11. If required, the first Test is scheduled to run until October 6.

After Day 2, India are in a commanding position at 448/5 in their first innings, leading the West Indies by 286 runs. KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, and Ravindra Jadeja all registered centuries to anchor the innings. Earlier, the West Indies were dismissed for a paltry 162, giving India a dominant position early in the match.

Most Wickets in IND vs WI Test Series 2025: Top 10 Wicket-Takers

Player Span Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 Mohammed Siraj (IND) 2025-2025 1* 1 84 14.0 3 40 4 4/40 10.00 2.85 21.00 1 - JJ Bumrah (IND) 2025-2025 1* 1 84 14.0 3 42 3 3/42 14.00 3.00 28.00 - - Kuldeep Yadav (IND) 2025-2025 1* 1 37 6.1 - 25 2 2/25 12.50 4.05 18.50 - - RL Chase (WI) 2025-2025 1* 1 144 24.0 3 90 2 2/90 45.00 3.75 72.00 - - Washington Sundar (IND) 2025-2025 1* 1 18 3.0 - 9 1 1/9 9.00 3.00 18.00 - - JNT Seales (WI) 2025-2025 1* 1 114 19.0 2 53 1 1/53 53.00 2.78 114.00 - - K Pierre (WI) 2025-2025 1* 1 174 29.0 1 91 1 1/91 91.00 3.13 174.00 - - JA Warrican (WI) 2025-2025 1* 1 174 29.0 5 102 1 1/102 102.00 3.51 174.00 - -

*Updated after Day 2 on October 3

IND vs WI Test Series: Team-wise Top 5 Wicket-Takers

India

Mohammed Siraj - 4

Jasprit Bumrah - 3

Kuldeep Yadav - 2

Washington Sundar - 1

West Indies

RL Chase - 2

JNT Seales- 1

K Pierre- 1

JA Warrican- 1

India vs West Indies 2025 Test: Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Fans can catch the live action of the India vs West Indies 2025 Test series on JioHotstar, available via both the website and mobile app across India. Television viewers can tune in to Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD for live coverage, while Hindi commentary will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi.

Series Schedule (IST)

1st Test: Thursday, October 2 - 9:30 AM

2nd Test: Friday, October 10 - 9:30 AM

IND vs WI Test Series- Full Squad

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, N Jagadeesan, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Devdutt Padikkal.

West Indies: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Roston Chase (c), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip, Jediah Blades, Kevlon Anderson, Tevin Imlach.