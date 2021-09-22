Natarajan tests COVID positive: Let's see if IPL gets cancelled like Manchester Test, Vaughan takes dig

Just hours before the match, it was confirmed that SRH pacer T Natarajan had tested positive for COVID-19, sending six others including all-rounder Vijay Shankar into isolation.

This created a cloud over the Sunrisers match against Delhi Capitals. And it also prompted the former England cricketer-turned-commentator Vaughan to draw similarities between a recent cancellation of the Manchester Test between England and India.

The fifth and final Test, which was scheduled to be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester from September 10, was cancelled after the Indian team's physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive for COVID-19.

And following reports, which were later confirmed, of a positive COVID test in the IPL 2021 camp, Vaughan took to social media to quote comment a tweet, asking if the IPL will now be cancelled like the Manchester Test.

"Let's see if the IPL gets cancelled like the last Test !!!!! I guarantee it won't be ... #OnOn," tweeted Vaughan.

— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 22, 2021

However, a statement from BCCI cleared the doubts as they added that the match between DC and SRH will go ahead as scheduled on Wednesday (September 22).

"Sunrisers Hyderabad player T Natarajan tested positive for COVID-19 at a scheduled RT-PCR test. The player has isolated himself from the rest of the squad. He is currently asymptomatic," a BCCI release stated.

"The rest of the contingent including the close contacts underwent RT-PCR tests at 5AM local time this morning and the test reports are negative.

"As a result, tonight's game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will go ahead at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai," it further stated.

The close contacts identified by the medical team also include Vijay Kumar(Team Manager), Shyam Sundar J (Physiotherapist), Anjana Vannan (Doctor), Tushar Khedkar (Logistics Manager), and Periyasamy Ganesan (Net Bowler).

The IPL resumed in UAE on Sunday (September 19) after it had to be halted in May due to multiple COVID cases in its bio-bubble when the event was being staged in India.