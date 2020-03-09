Road Safety World Series: India vs SL: Preview, Dream11, Playing XI, When and Where to Watch

1. Team News - India

Indian batting has revolved around Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, the iconic opening pair, and the dashing Yuvraj Singh. They also have some excellent names in bowling line-up like Irfan Pathan, Zaheer Khan and Munaf Patel. The home side will be looking for another heavy contribution from them.

2. Team News - Sri Lanka

Under skipper Tillkaratne Dilshan they are a force to reckon with and Dilshan remains as useful as ever, as showed by his all-round effort against the Australia Legends. Romesh Kaluvitharana also turned the clock back with a quick knock against the Aussies. Up against India, the Lankans will be keen to win their second match on the trot.

3. Dream 11

Openers: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag

Middle-order: Tillkaratne Dilshan, Marvan Atapattu, Yuvraj Singh

Wicketkeeper: Romesh Kaluvitharana

All-rounders: Irfan Pathan, Farvez Maharoof

Bowlers: Muttiah Muralitharan, Zaheer Khan, Pragyan Ojha.

4. Playing XI

India: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Kaif, Yuvraj Singh, Sanjay Bangar, Sameer Dighe (wk), Irfan Pathan, Zaheer Khan, Ajit Agarkar, Prgyan Ojha, Munaf Patel.

Sri Lanka: Tillkaratne Dilshan, Romesh Kaluwitharana (wk), Marvan Atapattu, Chamara Kapugedara, Farvez Maharoof, Thilan Thushara, Upul Chandana, Sachitra Senanayake, Chaminda Vaas, Muttiah Muralitharan, Rangana Herath.

5. When and where to watch

The match will start at 7 PM IST at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai, and will be live on DD Sports. Live streaming can be viewed on Jio TV and Voot.