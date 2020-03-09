Cricket
Road Safety World Series: India vs SL: Preview, Dream11, Playing XI, When and Where to Watch

By
India Legends face Sri Lanka legends in the Road Safety World Series
India Legends face Sri Lanka legends in the Road Safety World Series

Mumbai, March 9: India Legends will face Sri Lanka Legends in a Road Safety World Series match here on Tuesday (March 9). And the protagonists are coming off wins in their respective matches as India had beaten West Indies and the Lankans notched up a victory over Australia.

The spectators have used this chance to see some of legends in action who have thrilled them over the years. MyKhel gives preview, timings etc.

1. Team News - India

1. Team News - India

Indian batting has revolved around Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, the iconic opening pair, and the dashing Yuvraj Singh. They also have some excellent names in bowling line-up like Irfan Pathan, Zaheer Khan and Munaf Patel. The home side will be looking for another heavy contribution from them.

2. Team News - Sri Lanka

2. Team News - Sri Lanka

Under skipper Tillkaratne Dilshan they are a force to reckon with and Dilshan remains as useful as ever, as showed by his all-round effort against the Australia Legends. Romesh Kaluvitharana also turned the clock back with a quick knock against the Aussies. Up against India, the Lankans will be keen to win their second match on the trot.

3. Dream 11

3. Dream 11

Openers: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag

Middle-order: Tillkaratne Dilshan, Marvan Atapattu, Yuvraj Singh

Wicketkeeper: Romesh Kaluvitharana

All-rounders: Irfan Pathan, Farvez Maharoof

Bowlers: Muttiah Muralitharan, Zaheer Khan, Pragyan Ojha.

4. Playing XI

4. Playing XI

India: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Kaif, Yuvraj Singh, Sanjay Bangar, Sameer Dighe (wk), Irfan Pathan, Zaheer Khan, Ajit Agarkar, Prgyan Ojha, Munaf Patel.

Sri Lanka: Tillkaratne Dilshan, Romesh Kaluwitharana (wk), Marvan Atapattu, Chamara Kapugedara, Farvez Maharoof, Thilan Thushara, Upul Chandana, Sachitra Senanayake, Chaminda Vaas, Muttiah Muralitharan, Rangana Herath.

5. When and where to watch

5. When and where to watch

The match will start at 7 PM IST at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai, and will be live on DD Sports. Live streaming can be viewed on Jio TV and Voot.

More ROAD SAFETY WORLD SERIES 2020 News

Just In

Story first published: Monday, March 9, 2020, 10:21 [IST]
