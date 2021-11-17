Rohit Sharma Captaincy Record, Stats in T20I, ODI, IPL so far

Rahul Dravid will begin his journey as the new head coach of India too. But this will not be the first time Rohit leading India in a match.

Rohit has been the deputy of Virat Kohli in white ball formats for a while now, and has stood as stand-in captain in the absence of Kohli.

Here is a quick look at Rohit’s captaincy record in T20Is, ODIs and of course in the IPL too for Mumbai Indians.

T20I captaincy record

Rohit has led India 19 times in T20Is and has a wonderful record, winning 15 matches and his winning percentage is 78.94 per cent. The first time Rohit led India in T20Is was in 2017 against Sri Lanka and the team thumped the opponents 3-0. He has lost one series against New Zealand in 2019, and as a captain he has scored 7 fifties and 2 centuries in 19 T20Is. In total, Rohit has made 712 runs as captain in 19 T20Is.

ODI captaincy record

Rohit has led India in 10 ODIs, and won 8 of them. The record put his winning ratio at 80 per cent. Rohit made his ODI captaincy debut in 2018 against Sri Lanka, similarly to his journey as T20I captain.

Rohit made a fine captaincy debut when India defeated Sri Lanka 2-1. As ODI captain, Rohit has scored a double century, a century and 4 fifties in 10 matches, showing that captaincy sits light on him.

Captaincy in IPL, Rohit and others

In total, Rohit has captained 153 matches in T20s, winning 96 and losing 57. His winning percentage is 62.75%, marginally behind top-placed Shoaib Malik. Malik has captained 133 matches in T20s and won 85 matches while losing 46 of them. Two matches ended as no-results, and that pins his winning percentage at 63.91%.

In the IPL, Rohit has taken over as Mumbai Indians captain in 2013 and in the subsequent 9 years, he has led MI to 5 titles in the IPL and one in the now-defunct Champions League.

Overall, he has led Mumbai 129 times and won 75 matches, losing 50 and four matches were tied. His winning percentage is 58.13.

MS Dhoni, who captains Chennai Super Kings, is the only player to have captained more than 200 matches in the IPL. Dhoni is the most successful captain too winning 121 matches and losing 82 with one match ending as no-result.

In contrast, Kohli, who ended his stint as captain for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, led RCB in 140 matches, winning 64 and losing 69. He has also seen 3 tied matches and 4 no results games under his regime as RCB skipper.

Gautam Gambhir, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles led his side in 129 matches, identical as that of Rohit. Gambhir has led the KKR to 71 wins, four less than Rohit, lost 57 matches and there was 1 tied game too.