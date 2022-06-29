Rohit Sharma to miss Edgbaston Test against England; Bumrah frontrunner to lead India

Rohit, who was tested positive for Covid-19, went for another round of testing on Wednesday (June 29), and the results are awaited. But sources indicated to MyKhel that the test hasn't turned negative yet, hence a second time Covid positive test for the India captain.

Rohit is still in isolation, as the UK Government prescribes a five-day advisory quarantine if a person tests positive. Rohit has gone past the five-day isolation period, hence got retested on this day.

The team management is aware of the situation and they might wait for the Covid 19 test result to make a final call on Rohit. If he indeed misses out on the Edgbaston Test, the Jasprit Bumrah could lead India as he is the vice-captain of the side.

There were speculations of India falling back on Virat Kohli or bring in Rishabh Pant as captain but Bumrah appears to be the frontrunner to don the captains’ arm band.

It will be a first in Bumrah’s career and he will also be the first pace bowling captain of India since Kapil Dev and a bowler-captain since Anil Kumble.

Apart from Bumrah, the only other pace bowling captain in contemporary cricket is Pat Cummins who leads Australia.

However, it will be a tough challenge for India to beat England at Edgbaston. England have just beaten New Zealand 3-0 and they often chased down targets close to 300 with ease in that series.

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow were the standout performers in that series scoring nearly 400 runs each as the Ben Stokes-led side hammered the World Test Champions.

To add to that, India have never won a Test match in Birmingham against England in 7 attempts, losing 6 matches and drawing one.

However, India cannot lose this series as they have already chalked a 2-1 series lead in 2021 before the fifth Test was suspended due to Covid-19 surge in India camp. This is the rescheduled 5th Test.