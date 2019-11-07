India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma plays 100th T20I to join Harmanpreet Kaur in elite club; Sourav Ganguly congratulates

100th T20I match for Rohit Sharma. Second after Shoaib Malik (111 matches) to reach this landmark in T20I cricket.

This is also Rohit Sharma's 320th T20 match. The most by an Indian player in this format. Previously Suresh Raina had appeared in 319 T20 games.#IndvBan #IndvsBan — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 7, 2019

Rohit enters elite club

Rohit is the second (male) cricketer in world cricket after Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik (111 games). Malik is the only player to have played more than 100 T20 Internationals than Rohit.

Rohit - the top scorer in T20Is

Rohit is currently the top-scorer in this format with 2452 runs with regular skipper Virat Kohli second in the list with an aggregate of 2450 runs. Rohit has scored the runs at a strike-rate of 136.67 with four hundreds and 17 half-centuries.

The first Indian player to play 100 Tests was Sunil Gavaskar in the year 1984 while legendary India captain Kapil Dev was the first Indian to play 100 ODIs for his country in the year 1987.

Most T20I matches:



111 - Shoaib Malik

100 - ROHIT SHARMA

99 - Shahid Afridi

98 - MS Dhoni

93 - Ross Taylor

90 - Kevin O'Brien#IndvBan — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) November 7, 2019

Rohit reflects on his journey

"It's been a long journey since 2007, I made my debut in the T20 World Cup. There has been a lot of ups and downs in the last 12 years in this format particularly. This has taught me so many lessons going forward," Rohit had said in Delhi when asked about the milestone.

"When you come into the team as a youngster, you are trying to learn things which happened quite smoothly at start. Then with a few ups and few downs, I have become a stronger player and understood my game really well.

"There are so many things I can talk about. It has been a fruitful journey, one which will always be remembered and cherished by me," Rohit said.

Rohit Sharma 100 matches in t20 .. What an asset he is to indian cricket ...@ImRo45_FC @bcci.. congratulations — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 7, 2019

Dada congratulates Rohit

Former India captain and current president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly, took to his Twitter handle to congratulate Rohit on his remarkable feat.