Shahid Afridi reveals former India cricketer Ravi Shastri gave him the title of 'Boom Boom'

Shahid Afridi reveals former India cricketer Ravi Shastri gave him the title of Boom Boom

New Delhi, Aug 29: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi is fondly called 'Boom Boom' Afridi for his big-hitting exploits in cricket. The right-handed swashbuckler, who hails from Pakistan's Khyber Agency region, owned the reputation of being the most explosive batsmen in the limited-overs format.

Afridi has smashed 476 sixes in the international format, including 351 in ODIs, which is the joint-record for most number of sixes hit in the game. He has also smashed 73 maximums in T20Is and 52 in Test cricket. It was due to the six-hitting capabilities that eventually earned him the tag of a bowler's nightmare.

The 38-year-old cricketer, who has retired from the international format, has now revealed who actually gave him this nickname. While interacting with the fans on Twitter, Afridi said it was former India cricketer and current head coach Ravi Shastri who gave him the title of 'Boom Boom'.

Afridi is among the names in the game who were the biggest crowd-pullers. Afridi is in the league of cricketers like Chris Gayle, Virender Sehwag, Brendon McCullum and AB de Villiers who changed the perception towards cricket. These names own the reputation of dealing in sixes and entertaining the audiences for putting up a spectacle in the field with their towering sixes.

The former Pakistan captain has played 398 ODIs and scored 8064 runs at an incredible strike rate of 116.99, and slammed six centuries and 39 fifties. He has represented Pakistan in 27 Tests and notched up five tons, eight half-centuries.

In 99 T20Is for Pakistan, Afridi has batted at a whopping strike rate of 150. These figures as a batsman made him one of the most entertaining batsmen in the game. Due to his explosive batting, he's termed one of the best limited-overs batsmen.

Afridi, who owned the record of hitting the fastest ODI century off 37 deliveries, will always be remembered for his aggressive brand of play.

    Wednesday, August 29, 2018, 13:48 [IST]
