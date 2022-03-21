Shreyas Iyer Captaincy Record and Stats in IPL So Far: All You Need To Know About New KKR Skipper

This will not be the first time the Indian batter has donned a captain's role as he earlier led the Delhi Capitals (Delhi Daredevils) side in the Indian Premier League for a few seasons.

Shreyas had taken over the captaincy of Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) midway through the season in 2018 and became the youngest player to lead the franchise in IPL history. Iyer smashed a match-winning unbeaten 93 from 40 balls in his first match as skipper against KKR.

He was retained as captain for IPL 2019, when he scored 463 runs, leading the Delhi franchise to their first Playoffs appearance in 7 years. In IPL 2020 Iyer led the side to the final, but fell in the final hurdle to Mumbai Indians.

Ahead of the 2021 season, an unfortunate shoulder injury to Iyer saw him miss the first phase with compatriot Rishabh Pant taking over the role of captain for Delhi Capitals. He returned in the second phase of that season, but was released ahead of the 2022 mega auction.

Similarly KKR, who released previous skippers Dinesh Karthik and Eoin Morgan ahead of the auctions, were looking at players that could lead the team and found an eligible candidate in Shreyas, who is on the back of a brilliant season for the national side.

KKR, however, had to break the bank to land the stylish batter as a number of sides headed into the auction needing a captain. Since the inaugural edition, six players have captained the side with Gautam Gambhir being the most successful having led the side to two IPL titles.

Morgan also led the side to the final, but finished runners up in the 2021 season. Karthik, Sourav Ganguly. Jacques Kallis and current head coach Brendon McCullum also had captaincy stints at the franchise. Iyer will be the seventh man to lead KKR.

Now, here is a look at Shreyas Iyer captaincy record and stats in IPL so far:

Shreyas Iyer Captaincy Record

Shreyas has captained an IPL team in 41 matches. He has won 21 matches and lost 18 matches, while 2 matches have ended in a tie resulting in a super over finish which ended in the favour of DC. Iyer has a winning percentage of 53.65.

Shreyas Iyer Captaincy stats

Shreyas Iyer has scored 1242 runs, including 8 fifties, in 41 matches as captain. Overall, he has scored 2375 runs including 16 fifties in 87 IPL matches.

Shreyas Iyer Captaincy Record vs other teams

Against Team Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Winning % CSK 7 3 4 0 0 42.86 MI 7 2 5 0 0 28.57 SRH 8 3 5 0 0 37.50 RCB 5 4 1 0 0 80 KKR 5 3 1 1 0 70 RR 5 5 0 0 0 100 PBKS 4 1 2 1 0 37.50

KKR captains records so far

Player Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Winning % Gautam Gambhir 122 69 51 1 1 57.43 Dinesh Karthik 37 19 17 1 0 52.70 Sourav Ganguly 27 13 14 0 0 48.14 Eoin Morgan 24 11 12 1 0 47.91 Brendon McCullum 13 3 9 1 0 26.92 Jacques Kallis 2 1 1 0 0 50