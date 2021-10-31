Cricket
T20 World Cup: India vs New Zealand Updates: Both teams look to return to winning ways in must-win game

T20 World Cup: India vs New Zealand Updates: Both teams look to return to winning ways in must-win game

Dubai, October 31: Having lost their opening game in the Super 12 stage in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021, both India and New Zealand will be looking to come to winning ways on Sunday (October 31) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium to keep their semi-finals hopes alive.

The two teams were completely outclassed by a rampaging Pakistan which jolted their campaign and exposed the gaping holes in their preparations. A win here will keep the team in contention for the semi-finals but a second loss on the trot will put a major dent in the other team's pursuit for glory.

With Pakistan almost through to the semis on the back of three consecutive wins in the tournament, both India and New Zealand are vying for the second semi-finalists spot from Group 2.

Virat Kohli-led side suffered a humiliating 10-wicket defeat last Sunday and they will be playing their second game after a week's time. While Kane Williamson and his band suffered a loss by 5 wickets against the same opponents two days later.

Top-order batsmen failed to give India a decent start in the powerplay against Pakistan as left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi gave the Men In Blue early setbacks. In Trent Boult, New Zealand have a similar bowler and the Kiwis would be looking to exploit this weakness of their opponents.

Team India's batting combination for the match against New Zealand is also going to be worth watching as voices to include explosive left-arm batsman Ishan Kishan as an opener and pushing KL Rahul to number four have been gaining momentum.

India's bowling against Pakistan was very ordinary and captain Kohli might make at least one change in this department too as senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar looked out of sheen. Also, the fact that Indians have never won a match against New Zealand in T20 World Cup might put extra pressure on them.

New Zealand also face similar concerns although their bowling was better against Pakistan as compared to India's. The Kiwi batting attack is also studded with some T20 specialists but captain Kane will be hoping for a better effort from his fellow batters tonight against tough opponents, India. There is also suspense over the fitness of opener Martin Guptill as he suffered an injury during the game against Pakistan.

Here are the live updates from the match between India and Pakistan:

05:41 pm

This is what India captain Virat Kohli had to say ahead of the match against tough competitors 'NZ'.

05:18 pm

Mohammad Shami - who has troubled Kane Williamson a lot - will be Virat Kohli's go-to man tonight when the NZ captain walks in.

05:15 pm

Hello and welcome to the live updates from the match between India and New Zealand, which looks like a virtual quarter-final. Although, it's just the second Super 12 encounter of the two teams.

Story first published: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 17:08 [IST]
