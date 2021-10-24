T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan Live Score: Babar Azam wins toss, invites Virat Kohli to bat in Dubai

The rivalry between India and Pakistan is something that transcends the 22-yard strip. In terms of numbers, India have an all-win record against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup since its inception in 2007.

Incidentally, all the matches were won under the one and only MS Dhoni, who will be there on skipper Virat Kohli's side as the mentor of the Men In Blue.

Pakistan, who will be led by in-form Babar Azam, will be raring to break the losing streak and kick-off their campaign on a confident note. Beating India in a world cup tie would certainly take the confidence of the Pakistan side to another level and captain Azam would be looking to set the records straight this time around.

The pitch and weather conditions in Dubai would suit both teams. Indian cricketers acclimatised themselves well in the UAE with the second phase of IPL 2021 - which concluded here ten days back. While Pakistan cricketers have played most of their international games here as UAE has been an adopted home for them after other cricketing nations stopped arriving on their shores due to tensions in the Asian nation.

Both the teams comprise big names in the T20s. For India, their strength is their top-five that comprises Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant. This batting line-up can send a chill down the spine of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan, who are going to form the core of their bowling attack.

For Pakistan, their two main players will be Babar and Shaheen Afridi. Afridi could be impactful with the new ball as Hasan and Rauf could go for runs against India.

Left-arm spinner Imad has had a great record in UAE for Pakistan and how he varies his pace in the power play and middle-overs against the likes of Pant and Surya will also define how they fare. Similarly, the two old men in Shoaib Malik and Mohammed Hafeez will be keen to settle scores with India.

Here are the live updates from the high-octane contest between India and Pakistan: