T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan Live Score: Babar Azam wins toss, invites Virat Kohli to bat in Dubai

Dubai, Oct 24: Arch-rivals India and Pakistan engage in an ICC T20 World Cup face-off on Sunday (October 24) in their opening game of the showpiece event. The cross-border rivalry between the neighbours is already being billed as the mother of all battles as the two sides take on each other in the T20 format after a gap of five years.
The rivalry between India and Pakistan is something that transcends the 22-yard strip. In terms of numbers, India have an all-win record against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup since its inception in 2007.
Incidentally, all the matches were won under the one and only MS Dhoni, who will be there on skipper Virat Kohli's side as the mentor of the Men In Blue.
Pakistan, who will be led by in-form Babar Azam, will be raring to break the losing streak and kick-off their campaign on a confident note. Beating India in a world cup tie would certainly take the confidence of the Pakistan side to another level and captain Azam would be looking to set the records straight this time around.
The pitch and weather conditions in Dubai would suit both teams. Indian cricketers acclimatised themselves well in the UAE with the second phase of IPL 2021 - which concluded here ten days back. While Pakistan cricketers have played most of their international games here as UAE has been an adopted home for them after other cricketing nations stopped arriving on their shores due to tensions in the Asian nation.
Both the teams comprise big names in the T20s. For India, their strength is their top-five that comprises Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant. This batting line-up can send a chill down the spine of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan, who are going to form the core of their bowling attack.
For Pakistan, their two main players will be Babar and Shaheen Afridi. Afridi could be impactful with the new ball as Hasan and Rauf could go for runs against India.
Left-arm spinner Imad has had a great record in UAE for Pakistan and how he varies his pace in the power play and middle-overs against the likes of Pant and Surya will also define how they fare. Similarly, the two old men in Shoaib Malik and Mohammed Hafeez will be keen to settle scores with India.
Here are the live updates from the high-octane contest between India and Pakistan:
Virat Kohli: We are pretty happy with setting the target. We would have bowled first too, but the toss is not in your control. We are pretty balanced with our squad and you need to be prepared for it. We need to stay as professional as possible. We need to stay focussed on the processes. Everyone watches it closely all over the world. We can use that as a motivation, but we need to ensure we don't get too emotional and need to just stay professional. The pitch looks very different. Evenly rolled and there is no grass at all which was the case during the IPL, and I'm sure that was done to hold it together well for the World Cup. We expect the pitch to stay good all through and set a good total. The four not playing are: Rahul Chahar, Ishan Kishan, Ashwin and Thakur.
Babar Azam: We are going to bowl first. We'll look to take early wickets and put pressure. Dew is also a factor. We have had good practice sessions and am confident about our preparations. Pakistan's bowlers are known to trouble other teams but I am confident about our batting too. Haider Ali is left out.
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.
Pakistan Playing XI: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.
Toss Update: Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl against India
Teams practising at Dubai Cricket Stadium.
The two teams at practice at the Dubai International Stadium, before their long-awaited clash.— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 24, 2021
May the best team win!#India #Pakistan#T20WorldCup2021 #T20WorldCup #INDvPAK #IndvsPak #PAKvIND #PakVsInd pic.twitter.com/dJTY80UfwW
Watch: Team India leaving for the stadium.
Off we go for our first match of #T20WorldCup #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/VZp9FmDGC7— BCCI (@BCCI) October 24, 2021
India and Pakistan have faced off 12 matches in ICC World Cups and all have been won by India so far. The streak is 12-0.
Meanwhile, Waseem Jaffer has been on a roll!
Indian fans and Pakistani fans today 😉 #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/NKUqF8OMY4— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 24, 2021
This is what Pakistan cricketers had to say ahead of the high-octane match against India.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐚 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐨 👊— ICC (@ICC) October 24, 2021
Pakistan players on what the rivalry against India means to them 💬#T20WorldCup #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/CcTIBqkaNt
Hello and welcome to the live updates from the match between India and Pakistan which is one of the highly anticipated encounters of any ICC event. The two teams will be starting their campaign in the tournament.
