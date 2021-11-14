T20 World Cup Winners: Full list of champions from India in 2007 to West Indies in 2016

While Australia are set for their second final in the showpiece event of the shortest format, their Oceania neighbours New Zealand will be playing their first ever T20 World Cup summit clash. This, however, will be the second meeting between the two sides in the world stage.

In 2015 ODI World Cup final, Australia defeated New Zealand by 7 wickets to claim their fifth World Cup triumph. Now, both sides are set for a rematch by booking their spots in the finals by beating two of the tournament favourites.

In the first semifinal, New Zealand stunned England to win by 5 wickets, while Australia also claimed a similar 5 wicket win against favourites and unbeaten Pakistan to reach the summit clash.

Australia and New Zealand have never won the T20 World Cup, and the tournament is guaranteed to have a new winner this time around. But there have been five winners with India winning the inaugural event and West Indies winning the title twice.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021 final in Dubai, myKhel compiles the list of T20 World Cup winners from 2007 to 2016:

2007: India India led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni defeated arch rivals Pakistan by 5 runs in the final of tournament, which took place in South Africa. Defending 157 in Johannesburg on September 24, 2007, India pulled off a thriller by restricting Pakistan to 152 all out in 19.4 overs and MS Dhoni's side went on to lift the inaugural T20 World Cup trophy. 2009: Pakistan Pakistan were second time lucky as they bounced back from the 2007 disappointment by clinching the title in 2009, when the tournament was staged in England. Pakistan led by Younis Khan defeated Asian rivals Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in the final at the Home of Cricket - Lord's in London. Pakistan restricted Sri Lanka to 138/6 in 20 overs and chased the score down with 8 balls to spare on June 21, 2009. 2010: England England went to win their first ever world title by defeating their rivals Australia by 7 wickets in the final of tournament, that was hosted by West Indies. England led by Paul Collingwood restricted Australia to 147/6 in 20 overs before chasing down the scored with 18 balls to spare in Bridgetown on May 16, 2010. 2012: West Indies Dubbed the best side in the shortest format of the game, West Indies finally found success in the 2012 final, where they defeated hosts Sri Lanka by 36 runs to lift the title. Led by Darren Sammy, West Indies set a target of 138 before bowling Sri Lanka out for a paltry 101 in Colombo on October 7, 2012. 2014: Sri Lanka It was third time lucky for Sri Lanka as they overcame disappointments from 2009 and 2012 by beating India by 6 wickets in the 2014 T20 World Cup final, hosted in Dhaka. Led by Lasith Malinga, Sri Lanka restricted a strong Indian batting line up to 130/4 in 20 overs before making light work of the chase with 13 balls to spare on April 6, 2014. 2016: West Indies The only side to win the title twice, West Indies pulled off a 4-wicket win against England in the 2016 final, which was hosted in Kolkata. Led by Darren Sammy, Windies restricted England to 155/9 in 20 overs before Craig Brathwaitte's blitzkrieg ensure a victory with 2 balls to spare on April 3. 2016.